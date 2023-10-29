The New England Patriots are hoping for some good news on Kendrick Bourne's knee injury following their loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

The Patriots receiver will undergo an MRI for the injured knee on Monday as the team thinks it might be an MCL injury based on initial diagnosis, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Sunday evening. Bourne suffered the injury early in the fourth quarter of the Patriots' loss to the Dolphins, grabbing his knee after he made a reception and was swung down on a third-down play.

Bourne was in immediate pain after the play, though appeared to be able to leave the field on his power. However, he was ruled out of the game shortly after the injury.

The veteran wideout emerged as the productive pass-catcher for the Patriots this season prior to his injury. He has a team-high 37 receptions for 406 yards and four touchdowns this season. Bourne was also the Patriots' most productive receiver on Sunday despite leaving the game early, recording three receptions for 36 yards and a touchdown.

Bill Belichick won't comment on injuries suffered by Patriots players in loss to Dolphins

Bourne wasn't the only notable Patriots player to depart Sunday's game with an injury. Wide receiver DeVante Parker also left due to a possible concussion while linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley departed with a groin injury.

Belichick didn't provide an update on any of those players' statuses.

“I’m not going to speculate on that,” Belichick said when asked by reporters if they had any further updates to share.

The Patriots' wide receiver room might appear to be a little thin following the injuries to Bourne and Parker on Sunday. However, they welcomed JuJu Smith-Schuster back to the lineup and signed Jalen Reagor to the active roster earlier in the week, giving them some depth. They also made Tyquan Thornton and Kayshon Boutte healthy scratches for Sunday's game.

Smith-Schuster didn't play until the fourth quarter of Sunday's game following the injury to Bourne. Belichick implied it was part of the numbers game with the amount of players they have at the position.

“We’ve played multiple people,” Belichick told reporters on Smith-Schuster's lack of playing time. “That’s – we played multiple people. So which ever guy plays less, you ask why that guy didn’t play more. We can’t play everybody.”