The New England Patriots managed to pick up a preseason victory over the Green Bay Packers on Saturday night, but the contest was marred by a scary head injury suffered by Isaiah Bolden, which caused the game to be ended with just over ten minutes of time left in the fourth quarter. However, it was reported shortly after that Bolden had movement in his extremities, and according to New England's latest update, he has been released from the hospital and will be returning to Foxboro with the team.

An update from the Patriots’ on the condition of cornerback Isaiah Bolden: pic.twitter.com/RNzzdfdpuL — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 20, 2023

Bolden was inadvertently hit in the head by his own teammate early in the fourth quarter, and he fell to the ground motionless, prompting panic from players and fans alike. Bolden was quickly taken off the field, with both teams deciding to end the game as a result of the scary situation that had taken place. After a week full of chippy joint practices, it was great to see the two squads unite together after Bolden's injury.

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

The fact that Bolden has already been released from the hospital, and will be returning with his team as they depart Green Bay, is a great sign. While he still has a lot of work to do when it comes to recovering from this injury, the initial reports from the aftermath of this injury have all been encouraging to this point.

Moving forward for the Patriots, they have opted to call off their upcoming joint practices with the Tennessee Titans, and will practice at their own facilities before flying out to Nashville for their final preseason contest. There will surely be more updates to come on Bolden's status, but so far, it seems like he is doing very well considering the circumstances.