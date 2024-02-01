The Patriots have found their next strategic offensive leader.

The New England Patriots are not satisfied with their 2023-24 showing. After failing to reach the NFL Playoffs, New England is improving Jerod Mayo's coaching staff. The Patriots have made a decisive move on former Cleveland Browns' play-caller Alex Van Pelt amid their offensive coordinator search.

New England bolsters its offensive leadership with a decisive hiring

The Patriots are officially hiring Alex Van Pelt as the team's next offensive coordinator, per Tom Pelissero. Van Pelt was a longtime quarterback and respected assistant coach. He comes off a four-season stint as the OC for the Browns.

Van Pelt looks to help rekindle New England's offense after subpar showing in 2023-24. The Patriots finished the season at 4-13. Thus, the franchise parted ways with longtime head coach Bill Belichick. In addition, former offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien left shortly afterward for the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Alex Van Pelt will have tough tasks ahead of him, but the Patriots have the tools necessary to create a productive offense. Third-year quarterback Mac Jones has the opportunity improve to as the team's offensive lead.

The 25-year-old threw for 2,120 yards, 10 touchdowns and achieved a QBR of 36.6 during the regular season. Van Pelt may be able to help take the young QB to another level in his fourth season with New England.

The Patriots could decide to go another direction at quarterback as well, given they have the third pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Regardless, Van Pelt has an exciting opportunity to work alongside Jerod Mayo and help New England become competitive again.