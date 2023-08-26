New England Patriots fans can breathe a sigh of relief for their first-round rookie.

Christian Gonzalez took part in on-field warmups prior to the Patriots’ preseason finale against the Tennessee Titans. Gonzalez suffered an undisclosed injury to his left leg during Wednesday’s practice, appearing to be in pain in the ankle and foot area.

It’s unclear if Gonzalez will play on Friday. The majority of the Patriots’ starters are reportedly expected to rest and sit out the preseason finale.

Gonzalez has already gotten a good amount of work in during the preseason. He played in the first two games, playing for nearly the whole first half in each game.

A welcome sight for Patriots fans as CB Christian Gonzalez – who went down with a left foot/ankle/leg injury late in Wednesday’s practice in Foxboro – is out here looking fine in warmups. #NEvsTEN @wbz pic.twitter.com/arH0kXCvtr — Dan Roche (@RochieWBZ) August 25, 2023

As the preseason winds down, Gonzalez appears to be on track to have a major role in the Patriots’ secondary. He spent most of the spring and summer practices playing on the starting unit, lining up as an outside corner.

Gonzalez’s status as a potential starting boundary corner might be determined by the statuses of Jonathan Jones and Jack Jones. The former has been out for the entire preseason due to injury but is reportedly expected to be ready by the start of the regular season. Jack Jones, meanwhile, has a court date in September for his gun possession arrest in June. He has remained and practiced with the team for the entirety of the summer.

Gonzalez was viewed by many draft experts as the one of the steals of the draft. He was widely viewed as the second-best cornerback prospect and a top 10 overall prospect in the 2023 NFL Draft class. The Patriots ended up drafting with the No. 17 overall after trading down from No. 14.