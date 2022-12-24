By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

The New England Patriots had the chance to move a step closer to potentially making the playoffs, but those hopes came crashing down on Saturday after a 22-18 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. While Bill Belichick’s squad nearly came back from a 22-point deficit, Rhamondre Stevenson fumbled on the 8-yard line with just over a minute left in the fourth and ended any opportunity of going ahead.

By no surprise, Twitter led Stevenson and the Pats hear it. Here are some of the best reactions.

This is not a hot take- Rhamondre Stevenson cost us the last 2 games. His start to the lateral last week and the fumble this week. Pitiful. — Johnny_Long (@Liljohnpatrick) December 24, 2022

Rhamondre Stevenson's sorry excuse of a game might knock me out of the playoffs — Seth Patches (@SethPatches) December 24, 2022

Bill Belichick is cooked. The Bill I know would have cut Rhamondre Stevenson already — León (@Champ_Lion) December 24, 2022

As you can see, most of the blame is going on Stevenson. The Patriots were on the brink of stunning Cincinnati until he coughed up the football. The RB finished with just 30 yards on 13 carries. Although he’s been solid over the course of the season (five yards per carry), that wasn’t the case here.

However, you can’t simply put this loss on Stevenson’s shoulders. Kicker Nick Folk missed two extra points on the day. That undoubtedly proved to be a difference-maker. Plus, Mac Jones generated just 34 yards of passing offense in the first half. The Pats didn’t wake up until the third quarter. The defense was also destroyed in the opening two quarters by Joe Burrow, who was balling out.

With the loss, the Patriots are now 7-9 ahead of a divisional clash with the Miami Dolphins in Week 17 before finishing up with the Buffalo Bills in Week 18. Perhaps this is also the end of the Bill Belichick area in New England? That, we’ll have to see.