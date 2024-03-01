The New England Patriots are gearing up for free agency after having a less-than-stellar season. As a result, the front office made a shocking move to clear up some much-needed cap space.
On Friday, the Patriots officially released star cornerback, JC Jackson, according to Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team. The move saves New England over $14 million with no dead cap.
“The Patriots have released CB JC Jackson, clearing over $14M in cap space with no dead money.”
Jackson's been reliable throughout his career but did have a bit of a wonky season recently. He played for the Los Angeles Chargers for a short stint before eventually going back to New England midway through the season. He only played in 10 games and finished with 28 total tackles and one interception. During his time with the Patriots, Jackson only recorded three tackles along with that lone pick.
It's unclear what his future holds. There's a chance he garners plenty of interest during free agency. He's still just 28 years old and should be able to fit in just fine on most teams. Especially a team that needs a cornerback.
As for the Patriots, it's still a shocking move to see JC Jackson released from the team. Especially considering New England went out of their way to bring him back. But the franchise is certainly going down a new path with Jerod Mayo as head coach.
It'll be interesting to see who the Patriots go after in free agency. There are plenty of holes on the roster and the freed up $14 million should help.