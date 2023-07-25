The New England Patriots are adding a receiver right before they begin training camp.

Jalen Hurd has agreed to a deal with the team, The Score's Jordan Schultz reported Monday. The terms of the deal weren't immediately reported, but most players who sign this close to training camp receive one-year deals.

The Patriots' decision to sign Hurd certainly brings intrigue. The San Francisco 49ers selected him in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

However, Hurd has yet to play in an NFL game as he's dealt with numerous injuries. A back injury ended his rookie season before it started and he tore his ACL during a running drill in training camp in 2020, ending his second season. Hurd was placed on injured reserve on the eve of the 2021 season due to a knee injury and was released two months later. He remained a free agent since then.

The 27-year-old was a star running back at Tennessee for three seasons before transferring and switching to running back at Baylor in 2018. He rushed for 2,635 yards and 20 touchdowns during his time with the Volunteers, adding six receiving touchdowns. At Baylor, Hurd had 69 receptions for 946 yards and four touchdowns. He also rushed for 209 yards and three touchdowns that season. He earned the Big 12 Offensive Newcomer of the Year award for his performance in 2018.

Physically, Hurd certainly fits more of the receiver mold than as a running back type. He was last measured at 6-foot-5 and 230 pounds. He ran a 4.64 40-yard dash at the combine in 2019, which is slower compared to other receivers but in-line for receivers of his size.

New England's decision to add Hurd comes after they worked him out earlier Monday. Of course, the Patriots were one of the teams in the hunt to sign DeAndre Hopkins before he signed with the Tennessee Titans last week.

Hurd figures to battle for a depth spot at the end of the Patriots' receiver depth chart. JuJu Smith-Schuster, Tyquan Thornton, DeVante Parker and Kendrick Bourne are likely locks to make the team with rookies Demario Douglas, Kayshoun Boutte and Malik Cunningham battling for spots.

In addition to signing Hurd, the Patriots signed linebacker Diego Fagot, via Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. The Navy product joined the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted free agent in 2022 before being released ahead of the season. He had 282 total tackles and 9.5 sacks during his collegiate years.