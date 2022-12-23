By Steve Silverman · 2 min read

The brain trust of the New England Patriots could be headed for a showdown when owner Robert Kraft and head coach Bill Belichick have a meeting of the minds at the end of the regular season.

Kraft and Belichick have formed a brilliant partnership over the years, as the two have built a team that has won six Super Bowls since 2001. Oh, yes, they had a pretty good quarterback named Tom Brady helping that partnership succeed.

Brady is in his third year with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the Patriots have not won a postseason game in any of the last 3 years. If they don’t make the postseason this year or lose a wild-card game, it will mark 4 years without a playoff victory.

Kraft said he was upset at last March’s owners meetings because the team had gone that long without a playoff victory, so he is not likely to be New England’s offense as stale, and that Mac Jones & Co. have not made progress in the 2022 season. any happier this time around. A published report indicates that several NFL observers look at New

Much of the blame for this year’s ordinary offensive performance has fallen on Matt Patricia, who has drawn much of the responsibility for play calling and leading the offense. Patricia, who has the title of Senior Football Advisor and Offensive Line coach, has seen his offense struggle to get plays in on time. Additionally, his play calling has been criticized for being far too bland.

Changes would seem likely based on the performance of the 7-7 Patriots, but they will have to come from the Robert Kraft-Bill Belichick meeting at the end of the season.