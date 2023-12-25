Patriots' Christian Barmore is having a night against the Broncos.

New England Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore transformed into a one-man wrecking crew in the second half of Sunday night's matchup against the Denver Broncos in Mile High City, and it got fans and observers on X (formerly Twitter) absolutely hyped.

“Christian Barmore generating instant pressure with the double swipes. Said it earlier this week, but he’s blossomed into an All Pro-caliber player,” said Tylor Kyles of Patriots on CLNS.

“Christian Barmore has three sacks and at least six QB pressures based on live charting. This is one of the best defensive performances I've ever seen. Don't think that's hyperbolic,” shared Evan Lazar of Patriots.com.

“Christian Barmore is up to 7.5 sacks this season. He's going to get paid and the Patriots should be the ones to do it,” chimed in Mark Daniels of MassLive.

Another Bama in the NFL update. Christian Barmore has been a problem tonight for the Broncos! Three sacks through three quarters. pic.twitter.com/qSNyDeiSQ9 — Gary L. Harris (@garyharris_wvua) December 25, 2023

Barmore played a big role in the big third quarter of the Patriots during which New England turned defense into successful drives. In that period, the Patriots scored 20 points while keeping the Broncos scoreless. It was a spectacular one-man job by Barmore on the defensive side of the field, one that he must be hoping New England remembers when it's time to renegotiate a potential extension deal.

Barmore, who was taken by the Patriots in the second round (38th overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft, has a guaranteed contract with the team until the end of the 2024 NFL season.

Barmore entered the Broncos game with an overall Pro Football Focus grade of 77.5 on the strength of an 81.3 pass rush rating.