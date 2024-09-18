As the New England Patriots prepare for the New York Jets on Thursday Night Football, head coach Jerod Mayo will miss at least two players from his offensive line in offensive tackle Vederian Lowe and guard Sidy Sow, potentially three, when the Patriots take the field. After a 23-20 nail-biting overtime loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2, New England will look to go 2-1 after their AFC East divisional matchup against the Jets.

But they’ll have to do it without an offensive tackle, a guard, and possibly a center while the Jets list their linebacker, C.J. Mosley, questionable, per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

“Jets list LB C.J. Mosley (toe) as questionable for tomorrow against the Patriots after listing him as DNP all three days. Patriots OT Vederian Lowe (knee) and G Sidy Sow (ankle) are ruled out, while C David Andrews (hip) is questionable after being limited again,” Garafolo said.

Added to a slew of injuries for the Patriots, Lowe and Sow are officially ruled out, while Andrew joins a Patriots right tackle who also joined the list, per The 33rd Team’s Ari Meirov.

“Starting C David Andrews (hip) and starting RT Mike Onwenu (wrist) are questionable,” Meirov said.

Jerod Mayo says Patriots are ‘100 percent’ behind Jacoby Brissett after overtime loss in Week 2

Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo pinpointed the change he must see from his offense after Sunday’s 23-20 loss to the Seahawks but didn’t allude to any change at the quarterback position. Heading into Week 3 against the Jets, missing players from the Patriots offensive line, Mayo says his team needs to drive downfield more often, per Boston Herald’s Andrew Callahan.

“We definitely have to start pushing the ball downfield,” Mayo said postgame, per Callahan.

In a radio interview, Mayo was also asked about his rookie quarterback, Drake Maye, who participated in extended reps during practice, and if it could lead to a potential start soon, per WEEI’s The Greg Hill Show.

“For me, I’m focused on the Jets,” Mayo said. “I’m not looking that far out. As an organization, we’re still 100% behind Jacoby.”

Jacoby Brissett went 15-of-27 in Sunday’s loss.