With a New York Jets Week 3 game scheduled against the New England Patriots, the NFL world will watch the two teams square off on Thursday Night Football. Ahead of the Jets-Patriots game, we'll be making our Jets Week 3 predictions.

For fans who followed the NFL during the Tom Brady era, it may be hard to believe that the Jets are favored by 6.5 points at home against the Patriots, with Aaron Rodgers in green and white and Brady and head coach Bill Belichick no longer on the field. However, Father Time is undefeated, and the Evil Empire in New England had to end at some point.

While New York has the superior squad on paper, the Patriots have played well under rookie head coach Jerod Mayo in the first two games. New England shocked Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals 16-10 on the road in Week 1 before falling 23-20 to the Seattle Seahawks in overtime on Sunday. Although no one expected the Patriots to be this competitive, they've mainly pulled it off due to an old-school, conservative brand of football that revolves around rushing, defense, and taking care of the ball.

The Jets, on the other hand, have been more of a mixed bag. New York got outclassed 32-19 by the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football, and six of those points came in garbage time with Tyrod Taylor playing in relief of Aaron Rodgers. However, the team rebounded with a 24-17 victory over the Tennessee Titans on the road.

While Rodgers has yet to crack 200 yards passing in a game, the 40-year-old signal-caller has shown off his accuracy and shrew decision-making in spurts, such as his 36-yard-touchdown strike to Allen Lazard when he drew the 49ers offside. Similarly to New England, though, the Jets' offense is run through its ground game, with superstar Breece Hall and rookie bruiser Braelon Allen troubling defenses from the backfield.

New York will be juiced up for its home opener, which is once again on primetime. Last year, the Jets opened the season on Monday Night Football at MetLife Stadium against the Buffalo Bills, only for Rodgers to tear his Achilles four plays in.

Will New York have better luck this time? Let's move on to our Jets Week 3 predictions.

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (free trial)*

The Jets will give up no sacks

New York's offensive line went from a disaster last year to a godsend this year. The additions of veterans Tyron Smith, Morgan Moses, and John Simpson may have something to do with it, via ESPN's Rich Cimini.

“#Jets new-look O-line is paying early dividends. The OL has allowed just a 25% pressure rate through two weeks, the 5th-lowest in the league, per@NextGenStats,” Cimini said.

The Jets' offense is still getting in rhythm, but Rodgers has done nearly all of his damage on quick passes from the pocket this year. Therefore, New York is incentivized to use both running and one-read pass plays to soften up the Patriots' defense before eventually taking the top off with long bombs. New England already has six sacks this year, so the Jets aren't likely to leave Rodgers vulnerable with too many long-developing plays despite the strength of their line. The four-time MVP's health is vital.

The Patriots won't throw a touchdown

New England quarterback Jacoby Brissett has been an admirable game manager thus far, as he has no turnovers and a 62.5 quarterback rating, which ranks 11th in the league. However, the 35-year-old only has one touchdown and 270 yards, as he's leaned on his run game and defense to keep the squad in games.

While playing mistake-free football is vital, the quarterback has to make a few difference-making plays to beat superior teams consistently. The Patriots have rushed for 155 yards a game thus far, so look for New York to stack the box to stop Rhamondre Stevenson and Antonio Gibson, which will force Brissett and an unproven crop of receivers to beat it on the outside.

This is where New England will have trouble, as the Jets have an elite cornerback group, while DeMario Douglas and James Polk are far from it. Tight end Hunter Henry could do damage over the middle, but the Jets are unlikely to let the Patriots' pass-catchers break free in the red zone.

The Jets will win by one score

Even if New York stacks the box, New England will probably do some damage on the ground, with Stevenson falling in the end zone for a touchdown. The Patriots may also get points off of field goals, as the Jets defense delivers a “bend but don't break” performance.

However, the Jets' pass defense, along with their rushing attack and Rodgers' accuracy and quick decision-making, will give them a 24-16 victory.