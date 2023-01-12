The Carolina Panthers have continued to line up interviews for their vacant head coaching role. Now, they are set to meet with New England Patriots inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo, according to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. As it stands, the two sides are working on the “timing” for the scheduled interview.

Breer added that there “should be a good connection” between Mayo and Panthers owner David Tepper.

Since the Panthers capped off their regular season schedule with a win against the New Orleans Saints in Week 18, they have been on the lookout for their next head coach. Carolina has either scheduled an interview or already touched base with the likes of former Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich, Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, and Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey.

On Mayo’s part, Carolina may have a bit of competition for the former two-time Pro Bowler, as he has been linked with the Cleveland Browns for their vacant defensive coordinator role. The Browns parted ways with Joe Woods on Monday after he served as the team’s defensive coordinator for three seasons.

Over the past few years, Mayo did not receive a shortage of interest for other coaching jobs across the NFL. For one, he interviewed with the Philadelphia Eagles for their respective head coaching vacancies following the 2021 season. He also garnered interest to become a defensive coordinator, but as he revealed last year, there were multiple reasons why he turned down such intrigue.

“I have (received interest),” Mayo said. “And this was even after I didn’t get the Philly job, I was also approached about being a defensive coordinator. But if you look at it from my perspective, as well — look, I am a New England guy, right? My family’s here. Everything’s here. For me to pick up my family — and remember, I was a 2008 first-round draft pick — for me to pick up my family and to go to some team where I really don’t know the people over there, we’re moving all these people, to me, it’s hard.

“It has to be a great, great opportunity, not just any team.”

Mayo is just coming off of his fourth season as New England’s inside linebackers coach. He has helped to get the best out of multiple Patriots linebackers over the years, including Ja’Whaun Bentley.