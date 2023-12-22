Randy Moss vs. Jerry Rice... who is your GOAT wide receiver?

In the most recent episode of Kevin Hart's YouTube series “Cold As Balls,” Hart's guest was Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss, who didn't let a freezing cold ice bath prevent him from dropping an incredibly hot take.

“Hands down, I consider myself as the greatest wide receiver to ever play the game,” Randy Moss told Hart during the episode (h/t Caitlyn Holroyd of The Score). “It wasn't a shot at Jerry. I still have respect and love for Jerry.”

Now look, no wide receiver can match Jerry Rice in terms of longevity, numbers or career accolades. After all, we're talking about a three-time Super Bowl champion, a ten-time 1st Team All-Pro, and the NFL's career leader in receiving touchdowns, yards, and receptions. It's hard to fathom another wide receiver approaching those numbers, even in an increasingly pass-happy NFL. Rice is over 5,000 yards ahead of #2 (Larry Fitzgerald), 100 receptions ahead of #2 (also Larry Fitzgerald), and 41 touchdowns ahead of #2 (Randy Moss). But if we're talking about career peaks, then Randy Moss has as good of a case to make against Jerry Rice as anyone else does.

Randy Moss may not have played in the NFL as long as Jerry Rice, and he's three Super Bowl rings short of Rice's total, but at his best, there might not have been a more dominant player at the wide receiver position. Moss had nine seasons with 10+ touchdowns (including an NFL record 23 in 2007) and put up at least 1,000 yards in ten of the eleven seasons he played all sixteen games. Moss was as physically imposing and athletically gifted as anyone who has ever played wide receiver, which explains why he was given the nickname Superfreak while still in college.

Randy Moss went on to name himself, Rice, Terrell Owens and Calvin Johnson as his Mount Rushmore of NFL receivers. T.O. remains a polarizing figure among NFL fans and analysts due to his penchant for drama both on and off the field, and Johnson, whose career lasted only nine seasons, arguably had the best shot of surpassing every record Jerry Rice set had he decided not to hang up his cleats while still in the prime of his career.