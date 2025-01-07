The New York Jets' season is over and they have already started their offseason process. They requested interviews with nearly a dozen candidates for their head coaching vacancy and have already spoken to Mike Vrabel. On Monday, the Jets interviewed their former head coach and current ESPN analyst Rex Ryan for the role. He got a massive stamp of approval from his co-workers Mike Greenberg and Dan Orlovsky.

Greenberg is the host of Get Up, a show that Ryan is frequently on, and a massive Jets fan. “For all of his bluster and all of his craziness, he has the biggest heart of any human being you will ever meet,” Greenberg said on the Pat McAfee Show. “He is genuinely the nicest person in the world. So I’m hopelessly biased in hoping that he gets this job because he wants it so badly.”

Orlovsky was also on McAfee and spoke about the Jets potentially hiring Ryan. “I don’t know if they are going to hire Rex or not but I do think he’s certainly a viable candidate, but you’ve got to make sure his offensive philosophy is a little bit more modern age than it was maybe 6 or 7 years ago.”

Multiple connections remain between the Jets and Rex Ryan

Ryan was the last head coach to make the playoffs with the Jets but his tenure ended poorly. And his run with the Buffalo Bills was very poor. But if he could get New York back to the postseason, he would be more of a hero than he already is.

Jets owner Woody Johnson has been under the microscope this year with multiple reports panning his managerial styles. While he denies that his teenage sons have any involvement, many fans have turned on the owner. The best years of Johnson's tenure came under Ryan, so in these turbulent times, he could turn back to an old friend.

Johnson has already turned back to an old friend for these offseason choices. The Jets hired The 33rd Team as a search committee to help with their head coach and general manager searches. Former New York GM Mike Tannenbaum is a part of that group. Tannenbaum and Ryan worked together for the Jets.

But they are also interviewing many of the biggest names this hiring cycle. Former Jets defensive back Aaron Glenn led the Lions' defense to a solid season despite injuries and could land the job. Brian Flores, Ben Johnson, Vrabel, and Bobby Slowik could also interview for the role.