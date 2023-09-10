There is no question in any NFL fan's mind that Tom Brady deserves to be in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He started by impressing Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft by running the New England Patriots dynasty for years. His impact on the city and his fans remains understated. Brady was the face of a franchise for over a decade and will continue to do so until a generation comes that has not seen him play. Until then, the team is making a massive effort to give back to the superstar that involves the Patriots Hall of Fame.

Brady will not yet be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. However, he is now a step closer to making that dream to reality. All of this is because of the help of Robert Kraft. The team's owner is going to waive the waiting period for Brady to get into the Patriots Hall of Fame.

More than that, his induction will be on June 12, 2024, per James Palmer of the NFL Network.

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

Usually, there is a four-year period until a player gets placed into the elusive hall at Foxborough. But, they made a huge exception because of how much Tom Brady deserves the accolade.

TB12 won the Super Bowl six times with the Patriots, which contributed to their winning culture. There may never be an exact replica of him that arrives in the NFL, but honoring him earlier would surely highlight how much he has given to the sport and team.