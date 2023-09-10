While Tom Brady played the final years of his legendary NFL career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he'll obviously always be remembered more for his 20 seasons with the New England Patriots.

While his two-decade tenure in New England didn't exactly have a storybook ending (the three-time NFL MVP was essentially pushed out the door), any animosity between the two sides appears to be gone, with the Patriots honoring their former QB with a halftime ceremony during their Week 1 matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles.

And ahead of said celebration, Brady took to social media with a simple four-word message about his return, complete with a pic that displays exactly what he brought to the franchise.

Good to be back. pic.twitter.com/z1MtQexXJH — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) September 10, 2023

Famously taken with the 199th overall pick of the 2000 NFL Draft, the Michigan alum wasn't expected to be anything more in New England than Drew Bledsoe's backup. But when Bledsoe went down with an injury in Week 2 of the 2001 season, Brady stepped in and changed the course of NFL history.

Before leaving New England in 2020, Brady led New England to nine Super Bowl appearances, winning six of them. He took Super Bowl MVP honors on four of those occasions. Ahead of Sunday's celebration, Brady also took time to pose with Patriots owner Robert Kraft, again with the six Lombardi trophies on display.

While Sunday marked Tom Brady's first return to New England as a member of the Patriots family, it's not his first trip to Gillette Stadium since leaving the franchise.

In Week 4 of the 2021 season, TB12 brought the Buccaneers to Foxborough to face Bill Belichick and the Pats and threw for 269 yards in a 19-17 Tampa Bay victory.