Former New England Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler is retiring from the NFL, per 33rd Team. Butler played for the Patriots for several years and was a hero in Super Bowl 49 for the team.
Butler played for the Patriots from 2014-2017, and returned to the team for the 2022 season. He finishes his career as a two-time Super Bowl Champion, and was named to the 2015 Pro Bowl. Butler made 344 solo tackles in his career, along with 17 interceptions and three sacks.
The cornerback will forever be known in Patriots history as making a key interception at the end of Super Bowl 49. The Seattle Seahawks were driving in the remaining moments of the game and Butler intercepted a pass from Russell Wilson at the goal line to seal the victory for the Patriots in that game. New England won the Super Bowl that year, 28-24. Following the game, Tom Brady singled out Butler as the main reason why New England came out the victors.
Butler also spent time playing for the Tennessee Titans and Arizona Cardinals, after leaving the Patriots. He returned to New England for his final year in the NFL in 2022, but didn't make the regular roster. He also tried out for the Miami Dolphins later on, but didn't find another spot in the league.
Butler was a true success story in the NFL. The cornerback went undrafted in the 2014 draft, but found his way to make his mark and earn a spot on the Patriots roster. He played his college football at Hinds and West Alabama.
Patriots fans everywhere are surely sending their congratulations to the veteran for his impressive NFL career.