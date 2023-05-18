A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

It’s still the offseason in the NFL, so there’s definitely time for Bill Belichick to check out what’s happening in the other pro leagues.

The New England Patriots head coach decided to spend Wednesday night at TD Garden to catch Game 1 of the 2023 Eastern Conference Finals series between the Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics, and when he was shown on the big screen with a smile on, the crowd inside the arena and folks over at Twitter reacted accordingly.

Bill Belichick is in the building. He chucked for the crowd going nuts when they showed him on the video board pic.twitter.com/Nx3rC0McJ0 — Alex Barth (@RealAlexBarth) May 18, 2023

“Proof that Bill Belichick does smile sometimes. The Patriots head coach is present and enjoying Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals,” ESPN’s Coley Harvey tweeted.

Here’s some unofficial (but entertaining) Bill Belichick stat, courtesy of Celtics writer Taylor Snow: “Celtics are on a 20-5 run since Bill Belichick smiled and waved to the crowd.”

“#Patriots HC Bill Belichick and center David Andrews are among those in attendance at TD Garden for game 1 of Celtics vs. Heat,” shared Mike Kadlick.

Belichick was also seen grabbing a slice of pizza and watching the game while sitting beside former Celtics head coach and current Boston president of basketball operations Brad Stevens.

Bill Belichick hanging with Brad Stevens 🍕#BleedGreen pic.twitter.com/m7icTy86rv — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 18, 2023

Belichick and the Patriots are coming off a disappointing 2022 NFL season in which they finished with just an 8-9 record and missed the playoffs. However, Belichick remains one of the most trusted head coaches in the NFL, so Patriots fans can expect their team to be better this year.

The Patriots will kick off their 2023 schedule with a home game against the reigning NFC champions Philadelphia Eagles on Sep. 10.