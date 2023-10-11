Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots have struggled mightily to open up the 2023 season. The Patriots recently suffered back-to-back losses of over 30 points, leading some to wonder just how much of New England's former dynastic success can actually be attributed to Belichick.

However, Belichick's former quarterback Tom Brady is not here for the hate. Brady recently took to his SiriusXM “Let's Go!” podcast to discuss the Patriots' shortcomings and what it might mean about Belichick's legacy.

“I think the results are different from what they’ve been, but I know that he’s still got the same work ethic, he’s got the same coaching style,” said Brady, per Hayden Bird of Boston.com. “I think the thing that I think as I watch not only the Patriots, but a lot of other things, football’s a hard sport. You know, it was very different when I was in there because I could control a lot of the outcome. When I’m sitting here watching from afar I realize, God, there are a lot of variables, there are a lot of things that need to go right in order to have team success.”

For our NFL trade predictions and insight on dark-horse Super Bowl contenders, listen below:

Brady and Belichick won six Super Bowls together, with the most recent occurring during the 2018-19 season against the Los Angeles Rams. However, things have steadily gone downhill since Brady exited the franchise, as the team has been unable to attract the same sorts of talent they used to pull in with the star in the fold.

New England will look to get back in the win column on Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders.