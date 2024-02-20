As Matthew Slater walks away from the NFL, his Patriots teammate Tom Brady had nothing but respect.

After 16 years in the NFL, New England Patriots legend Matthew Slater has officially retired. As Slater prepares to walk away, Tom Brady had nothing but respect for his long-time Patriots special teams ace.

Slater spent the majority of his career playing alongside Brady. As the quarterback watched the special teamer grow, Brady realized the type of player and person Slater was, via the QB's Instagram story, h/t Savage Sports.

“One of the best football players I've ever shared a locker room with,” Brady wrote. “And an even better man.”

Coming to New England in 2000, Brady had already won three Super Bowls by the time Slater came to town in 2008. However, the pair experienced plenty of success together, winning three Super Bowls before Brady's departure in 2019.

As the quarterback, Brady gets plenty of praise for creating New England's dynasty. As a core special teams player, Slater never got the same level of recognition. However, Slater never resisted doing the dirty work. In a position others dread being put in, Slater thrived.

Alongside his three Super Bowl rings, Matthew Slater was named to the Pro Bowl 10-times over his 16 year career, including seven consecutive times from 2011-2017. He was an All-Pro in both 2016 and 2019.

When fans and analysts look back on the Patriots' dynasty, they'll remember Tom Brady, Bill Belichick, Rob Gronkowski and countless others. But Slater ensured that New England was dominant during the most thankless part of the game.

The star special teamer certainly isn't leaving the NFL without gratitude from all the played alongside him. Brady is leading the charge, recognizing everything Slater did for the Patriots and the sport of football.