By Dan Fappiano · 2 min read

The Patriots loss to the Raiders in Week 15 is one of the most shocking endings in recent NFL history. When asked about the crushing defeat, Patriots’ head coach Bill Belichick gave a very, on-brand and honest response.

New England and Las Vegas were tied at 24 with three seconds remaining in the game. Rhamondre Stevenson ran the ball, then lateraled it back to Jakobi Myers. Myers proceeded to throw the ball backwards and was intercepted by Raiders’ defender Chandler Jones. Jones took it to the end zone, taking down the Patriots and giving the Raiders an unexpected and shocking win.

When asked about the final play, Bill Belichick kept it short and sweet. New England’s head man simply said, “We made a mistake.” Stevenson later added that the original play call was just a draw and wasn’t expected to advance beyond that.

Heading into the fourth quarter, the Patriots trailed the Raiders 17-13. They would score a field goal and a touchdown with a two-point conversion to take a 24-17 lead. However, Las Vegas managed to tie the game on a 30-yard Derek Carr to Keelan Cole touchdown pass. Tied at 24, the game was poised to go to overtime before the Patriots’ blunder

The Patriots mistake dropped their record to 7-7 on the season. It was their third loss in the last four games. If the season ended today, New England would not be in the playoffs.

Their ending against the Raiders was similar to the Miami Miracle, where the Dolphins defeated the Patriots on the final play. However, against Las Vegas, the Patriots had the ball and could’ve just easily sent the game to overtime.

The Patriots’, “mistake,” won’t soon be forgotten in Foxborough.