Ben Johnson is on Washington's radar as the Commanders search for a new head coach.

The Washington Commanders are searching for their next head coach and there is no shortage of candidates. Ron Rivera was dismissed after four seasons in charge and Washington will now appoint its sixth head coach since its last playoff win in 2005.

Odds have been updated and there's a new leader in the clubhouse as the Commanders begin their search. According to BetOnline, Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson is the favorite to become the next Commanders head coach. Jim Harbaugh and Commanders offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy are tied for second behind Johnson.

Next Commanders head coach (odds per BetOnline)

Ben Johnson (+300)

Eric Bieniemy (+600)

Jim Harbaugh (+600)

Bill Belichick (+900)

two others (+900)

New Commanders owner Josh Harris brought in a new regime to lead the search as Washington tries to begin its accession back to the top of the NFL. That includes former Golden State Warriors GM Bob Myers and former Minnesota Vikings front office stalwart Rick Spielman.

Ben Johnson will be coveted by several teams after helping the Lions to a 12-win season and the franchise's first division title in 30 years. The Lions had the third-best total offense in football this season and ranked fifth in scoring. They finished in the top five in both categories in 2022 as well, proving Johnson's track record.

If Washington decides to go the internal route then Eric Bieniemy is the perfect hire. Analysts and football fans alike have been clamoring for Bieniemy to get his chance at being a head coach for quite some time. He left the Kansas City Chiefs for the Commanders and Washington to award him with an opportunity to lead the franchise.

Two names that are being mentioned with several teams this week – Jim Harbaugh and Bill Belichick – figure to be somewhat of long shots to land the Commanders job. They would both likely want a more secure situation and Washington doesn’t exactly have that. It's also not confirmed yet whether Belichick will be available, though Harbaugh seems to be on his way back to the NFL.

The Commanders have a crucial decision to make regarding their next head coach and will not take it lightly.