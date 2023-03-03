Even though they haven’t played together in a couple of years, Bryce Young is still learning from fellow Alabama Football legend Mac Jones.

Young, who is widely considered to be the top quarterback prospect in the 2023 NFL Draft, shared Friday at the NFL Scouting Combine that Jones, who Young played with at Alabama in its 2020 national title season, has been helping through the draft process.

“One hundred percent. I talked to a good amount of guys to prepare myself as much as I can for the next level and for this process. Specifically, I was talking to Mac earlier this week,” Bryce Young said. “He gave me a lot of great advice about how to carry yourself, things that he’s learned from the years there. A lot of things I’m going to take and hold onto. I’m super grateful for the guidance I got from him on top of many other NFL players.”

When Young arrived at Alabama in 2020, he was the top quarterback prospect in his recruiting class and was expected to compete for the starting quarterback job, if not win it.

That didn’t happen, as Jones, a redshirt junior, staved off Young, throwing for 4,500 yards, 41 touchdowns and four interceptions while setting an NCAA record in completion percentage (77.4).

When it was Young’s turn to start in 2021, he was arguably better than Jones even without a national title. Young threw for 47 touchdowns and 4,872 yards in 2021 to earn the Heisman Trophy. He threw for 32 touchdowns and 3,328 yards while playing in three fewer games in 2022.

Young credited players like Jones and the competitive nature at Alabama for his collegiate success as he hopes it can translate to the NFL level.

“Out there it’s always competition. Being able to go against the first defense so much at Alabama, I feel like that prepared me,” Bryce Young said. “I came out at a young age. You see so much playing against coach [Nick] Saban’s defense and playing against a bunch of great guys. It was really beneficial for me to get the reps and learn and make mistakes, but challenge myself. That’s one of the beauties of going to Alabama.”