By Conor Roche · 2 min read

If you’re like many people wondering why the New England Patriots didn’t try a Hail Mary on the play that ultimately lost them the game to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, Bill Belichick believed that it was too far of a pass to attempt. Mac Jones disagreed with that assessment.

In his weekly interview with WEEI’s “Merloni, Fauria, & Mego,” the Patriots quarterback said “no” when asked if a Hail Mary on that play (which would’ve been from the Patriots’ own 45-yard line) was too far of a throw for him. However, he expressed his belief that Belichick had “a plan in that situation.”

“You have to think about everything that’s in that situation and that’s something he did,” Jones said. “That’s his job and he’s done that for a long time.

“But whatever the play call is, I’m going to run it, and do it the best I can. If it was a Hail Mary, then it was a Hail Mary. If it was a run, it was a run. That’s what I always tell myself regardless of the situation, ‘What’s my job and how to I do it?’ I try to keep it really simple. It’s hand it off, throw it or run myself. There’s three options I have. I think it’s one of those things we have to learn from and see what we can do better. There’s a lot of things that go into beyond the throw itself.”

In his press conference following Sunday’s game, Belichick said Jones “couldn’t throw it that far.” He seemed to clarify that comment in an interview with WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show” on Monday, saying “I said it was too far, it’s too far to throw that play in that situation.”

Jones typically throws passes from midfield into the end zone with relative ease during warmups. In fact, he threw a pass 50 yards down the field in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game and didn’t really step into his throw on that play.

"We couldn’t throw it that far."

Somebody may want to show Belichick 7:39 4Q

Thrown from NE17 to LV33.

Not a math major, but seems like 50 not stepping into it. pic.twitter.com/ss02o133D7 — Greg A. Bedard (@GregABedard) December 20, 2022

Mac Jones said that “I know my number” in terms of how far he can throw it, but wouldn’t say what that number was.