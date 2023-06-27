Julian Edelman is taking umbrage to a claim that one of his iconic New England Patriots teammates would constantly act sloppy during his playing days.

Former Patriots defensive end Jake Bequette recently said in an interview that Rob Gronkowski would “stay up till 3 or 4 in the morning” and “would, like, stagger in to the Patriots locker room, key fob in, and go pass out on the training tables in the Patriots training room” following his constant nights out.

“When the trainers would come in to start their workday, they’d come in there and see Gronk just sprawled out on the training table, just fast asleep,” Bequette said in an interview with “Prime Time with Alex Stein.” “They would go over there, they wouldn’t wake him up, they would roll up one of his sleeves and, you know, stick an IV in his arm.

“And he would, like, stagger in to the Patriots locker room, key fob in, and go pass out on the training tables in the Patriots training room.”

Of course Edelman didn't like the way Bequette painted Gronkowski.

“Story is BS. Everyone wants to paint Gronk as a party animal,” Edelman wrote in a tweet. “When in reality he was one of the most dedicated teammates I had.”

Edelman wasn't alone in defending Gronkowski.

“Exactly,” former Patriots safety Pat Chung replied to Edelman. “People just want their time of fame. Willing to do anything to get it.”

Bequette later replied to Edelman, writing that the Fox News article Edelman quote tweeted had a “ridiculous clickbait headline.”

“Every time I’ve spoken about Gronk, including this clip, I’ve said he was the greatest TE of all time and an awesome teammate,” Bequette wrote. “But that doesn’t get clicks.”

Bequette didn't deny that he was misquoted, though.

The former defensive end spent the only four seasons of his NFL career in New England. Drafted in 2012, Bequette appeared in only four games before his career fizzled out following the 2015 season. The third-round pick joined the Army and unsuccessfully ran for the United States senate seat in Arkansas in 2022 following his football career.