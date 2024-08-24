ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Two teams looking to improve from rough 2023 seasons face off as the New England Patriots face the Washington Commanders. It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a Patriots-Commanders prediction and pick.

The Patriots enter the game, sitting at 1-1 in the preseason. They ended the preseason with a win over the Carolina Panthers. The Patriots took a 17-0 lead in the game but allowed a field goal in the last two minutes of the fourth quarter. Still, they would win the game 17-3. In their second game, they faced the Philadelphia Eagles. The Patriots took a seven-point lead in the fourth quarter but allowed a touchdown with 4:23 left in the game. The Eagles would go for two, and convert, to win the game 14-13.

Meanwhile, the Commanders are 0-2. They opened a season with a loss to the Jets. The Commanders had a fourth-quarter lead, but allowed a touchdown with 7:09 left in the game and then a field goal with just 21 seconds left to fall 20-17. They then faced the Dolphins. The Commanders would surrender a score in the first quarter, and then a field goal in the second. Still, they would have to second-quarter field goals to keep it close going intot he half. The Commanders would not score in the second half though and fell 13-6.

Here are the NFL Preseason odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Preseason Odds: Patriots-Commanders Odds

New England Patriots: -5.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -250

Washington Commanders: +5.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +210

Over: 34.5 (-110)

Under: 34.5 (-110)

How to Watch Patriots vs. Commanders Preseason

Time: 8:00 PM ET/ 5:00 PM PT

TV: NBC

Stream: fuboTV (Click Here for free trial)

Why The Patriots Could Cover The Spread/Win

Jacoby Brissett will start the game for the Patriots. He has not been great in the pre-season. Brissett has completed just three of ten passes for 17 yards and an interception. Still, Drake Maye has seen some time and he has been solid in the preseason. He is eight for 14 for 66 yards this preseason. There will also be time for Bailey Zappe and Joe Milton. Zappe is 15 for 24 this preseason for 137 yards. Zappe has run a touchdown in though. Finally, Milton is six for 13 for 74 yards and has the only passing touchdowns this preseason.

At running back, Rhamondre Stevenson has only had just seven carries, going once for 29 yards. Still, he was the leading rusher in the game with the Eagles. Antonio Gibson has run eight times, going for 12 yards. The best game for the Patriots rushing came in the game with the Panthers. In that one, Terrell Jennings went six times for 38 yards, while Kevin Harris went eight times for 22 yards and a touchdown. Kayshon Boutte has been solid at receiver for the Patriots. He has brought in six receptions for 61 yards so far in the preseason. Ja'Lynn Polk has also been solid. He has five receptions for 20 yards so far in the preseason.

The Patriots defense has been solid so far in the preseason. They have allowed just one touchdown, and that was at the end of the game with the Eagles. Overall, they have allowed just 17 total points.

Why The Commanders Could Cover The Spread/Win

Jayden Daniels will be the starting quarterback for the Commanders this year. He has been solid in the preseason, going 12-15 for 133 yards. He will most likely not be playing in this game though. Marcus Mariota has made just one pass in the preseason and is considered questionable in this one. Sam Hartman is also questionable for this game. This means Jeff Driskel should see plenty of times in this one. He is 18 for 30 passing this pre-season, going for 169 yards but no touchdowns. Trace McSorley may also see time in this one. He went 11-21 for 93 yards and an interception in the last game.

The running game has been hit-and-miss for the Commanders. Last week, Jeff Driskel was the leading rusher, running four times for 45 yards. Brian Robinson has seen some time this preseason, going eight times for 42 yards in the preseason. Michael Wiley has been solid this preseason as well. He has run ten times for 41 yards and a touchdown. In the receiving game, Terry McLaurin most likely will not be playing. The Commanders just traded off Jahan Dotson as well. Ben Sinnott should be solid though. He has brought in four receptions for 67 yards this preseason.

The Commander's defense has been solid for the most part this preseason. They have allowed 33 total points in the pre-season so far.

Final Patriots-Commanders Prediction & Pick

Both offensive units have struggled this pre-season. With the Commanders expected to sit many of their starters, it could be a low-scoring game. The Commanders offense will struggle with Jeff Driskel and Trace McSorley. Further, the Patriots have struggled on offense when Drake Maye is not in. That will all continue in this game.

Final Patriots-Commanders Prediction & Pick: Under 34.5 (-110)