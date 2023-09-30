The New England Patriots will visit AT&T Field to face the Dallas Cowboys in Week 4. We're here to share our NFL odds series, make a Patriots-Cowboys prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Patriots defeated the New York Jets 15-10 in Week 3. Ultimately, they controlled the game from start to finish. Mac Jones went 15 for 29 with 201 yards and a touchdown. Likewise, Ezekiel Elliot rushed 16 times for 80 yards, while Rhamondre Stevenson rushed nine times for 59 yards. But the defense was the strong part of this game, as Matthew Judon led them with two solo tackles and two sacks. Overall, the Patriots had three sacks while holding the Jets to 2 for 14 on third-down conversions.

The Cowboys lost 28-16 to the Arizona Cardinals. Unfortunately, both the offense and the defense struggled. Dak Prescott went 25 for 40 with 249 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Additionally, Tony Pollard rushed 23 times for 122 yards. Michael Gallup had six receptions for 92 yards, while Ceedee Lamb had four catches for 53 yards. Jake Ferguson had five receptions for 48 yards. Unfortunately, the defense struggled. But Micah Parsons and Demarcus Lawrence each had a sack.

The Cowboys lead the all-time series 56-35-1. Furthermore, they won the last game 35-29 in overtime in 2021 at Foxboro. The Cowboys have not defeated the Patriots at home since 1996.

Here are the Patriots-Cowboys NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Patriots-Cowboys Odds

New England Patriots: +6.5 (-115)

Dallas Cowboys: -6.5 (-105)

Over: 43.5 (-108)

Under: 43.5 (-112)

How to Watch Patriots vs. Cowboys Week 4

TV: FOX and FOX Sports

Stream: fuboTV, NFL+

Time: 4:26 PM ET/1:26 PM PT

Why The Patriots Could Cover The Spread

The Patriots continue to search for some offense to help their game. Moreover, they are searching for any answers they can find as they try and get a rhythm going against a defense that will look to redeem themselves.

Jones has passed for 748 yards, five touchdowns, and two interceptions with a 64.8 percent completion rate. Additionally, he has rushed 11 times for 53 yards. Stevenson currently has 46 rushes for 134 yards and one touchdown while also catching 10 passes for 77 yards. Elliot has 28 rushes for 122 yards while also catching six passes for 21 yards. Likewise, Kendrick Bourne has 14 catches for 139 yards and two scores. Hunter Henry has added 13 receptions for 125 yards and two scores.

Jones went 15 for 21 with 229 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception in his only game against the Cowboys. Meanwhile, Stevenson had five rushes for 23 yards and a touchdown. Bourne caught his only pass for 75 yards. However, the main story of the weekend will be the return of Elliot to Dallas. Elliot has mixed emotions as he prepares to play the team that he spent seven years with. Thus, it will be interesting to see what he does.

The defense will have work to do as they face a Dallas team dealing with some injuries. Ultimately, Judon has nine solo tackles and four sacks to lead the team. Christian Gonzalez has 13 solo tackles, one sack, and one interception. Likewise, Myles Bryant has added 14 solo tackles, while Jabrill Peppers has notched 12.

The Patriots will cover the spread if they can run the ball efficiently and keep Prescott off the field. Then, the defense must stop Pollard and force Prescott to throw off his back foot.

Why The Cowboys Could Cover The Spread

The Cowboys need a better effort from his offense. Ultimately, they will get their chance against a New England team that has a solid defense. But they will have to work for each yard.

Prescott has 647 yards passing with three touchdowns and an interception while also completing 67.6 percent of his passes. However, he needs to bounce back from a poor outing. Pollard has rushed 62 times for 264 yards and two scores while catching 12 passes for 48 yards. Meanwhile, Lamb has 19 receptions for 273 yards, while Gallup has eight catches for 105 yards. Ferguson has 10 catches for 70 yards and a touchdown. Also, Brandin Cooks has four catches for 39 yards.

The defense has some injuries. However, they still have some stars. Stephon Gilmore has 10 solo tackles and one interception to lead the secondary. Meanwhile, Lawrence has seven solo tackles and two sacks, while Armstrong has added four solo grabs and two sacks. Parsons is now at eight solo tackles and four sacks. Additionally, Osa Odighizuwa has added five solo tackles and three sacks.

The Cowboys will cover the spread if they establish a dominant running game and avoid penalties. Then, the defense must stop Stevenson and Elliot while forcing Prescott to beat them.

Final Patriots-Cowboys Prediction & Pick

This feels like a get-right game after last week's debacle. Therefore, expect the Cowboys to bounce back strong and take down the Patriots.

Final Patriots-Cowboys Prediction & Pick: Dallas Cowboys: -6.5 (-105)