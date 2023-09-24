The New England Patriots and New York Jets will do battle in an AFC East rivalry game in Week 3. It's time to continue our NFL odds series with a Patriots-Jets prediction and pick.

In case you somehow didn't know, the Patriots have defeated the Jets 14 straight times. This time around, New England is desperate for a victory to make it 15 straight wins over New York after a disappointing 0-2 start. The Patriots battled against both the Philadelphia Eagles and Pittsburgh Steelers to start the season, but they lost both games in heartbreaking fashion.

Meanwhile, the Jets are coming off a disappointing blowout loss against the Dallas Cowboys. After the thrilling comeback Week 1 win over the Buffalo Bills, Zach Wilson really struggled against the ferocious Cowboys defense and couldn't get anything going. New York's stout defense struggled in the 30-10 loss and will be looking to get back on track.

Here are the Patriots-Jets NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Patriots-Jets Odds

New England Patriots: -2.5 (-115)

New York Jets: +2.5 (-105)

Over: 35.5 (-110)

Under: 35.5 (-110

How to Watch Patriots vs. Jets Week 3

TV: CBS

Stream: fuboTV, Paramount+, NFL+, NFL Sunday Ticket (YouTube TV, YouTube Prime Time)

Time: 1 p.m. ET/ 10 a.m PT

Why The Patriots Could Cover The Spread

While the Patriots are 0-2 on the season, they were competitive in both losses and have had the Jets' number for over half a decade. Mac Jones and the offense are still trying to find their stride, but Bill Belichick should be able to fluster Zach Wilson with his defensive unit. While the Marcus Jones injury is a bummer, especially with fellow cornerbacks Jonathan Jones also out for this game and Jack Jones still out, don't count out Belichick coming up with a strong game plan to make up for these absences.

Mac Jones has had a solid but not spectacular start to the season. His overall numbers look decent enough, but the short passing game hasn't led to enough points yet (18.5 PPG). The Patriots need to get their ground game going with Rhamondre Stevenson and Ezekiel Elliott to take some pressure off Jones.

Why The Jets Could Cover The Spread

The Jets just can't seem to solve the Bill Belichick puzzle, but they have a prime opportunity to do so here on their home field, even with Zach Wilson starting in place of the injured Aaron Rodgers. As noted, the Patriots' secondary is a bit banged up, giving Wilson an increased opportunity to succeed. It will still require him to step up to the plate and avoid big mistakes against Belichick's defense, but there could be more openings with the key injuries.

Defensively, the Jets should be able to get after Mac Jones. New England is dealing with some injuries on the offensive line, and this isn't exactly an explosive offensive unit anyway. New York's normally elite defense will be looking to get back to form after the ugly showing against the Cowboys, and this will offer them a strong chance to do so.

Final Patriots-Jets Prediction & Pick

The Patriots are desperate to not drop to 0-3. The Jets are desperate to end their losing streak against New England. I'm not fully convinced New York will win, but I'm confident this will be an ugly, low-scoring affair that comes down to the wire. The Jets will cover, even if they don't win at home.

Final Patriots-Jets Prediction & Pick: Jets +2.5 (-105)