ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The New England Patriots head to Tennessee to take on the Titans as they look to finally build on their momentum after a big upset win against the Jets when they come into this Week 9 matchup. It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a Patriots-Titans prediction and pick.

Two struggling AFC teams clash in Week 9 as the New England Patriots (2-6) visit the Tennessee Titans (1-6). The Titans, are looking to snap a three-game losing streak, while the Patriots aim to build on their surprising victory over the Jets. New England’s offense has shown signs of life under quarterback Drake Maye, averaging 7.4 yards per attempt, which could exploit Tennessee’s defensive lapses. Conversely, the Titans boast a strong defense but have struggled offensively. Expect a low-scoring affair, with special teams potentially playing a crucial role in determining the outcome.

Here are the Patriots-Titans NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Patriots-Titans NFL Odds

New England Patriots: +3.5 (-122)

Moneyline: +142

Tennessee Titans: -3.5 (+100)

Moneyline: -168

Over: 38.5 (-115)

Under: 38.5 (-105)

How to Watch Patriots vs. Titans

Time: 1:00 PM ET/10:00 AM PT

TV: FOX

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Patriots Could Cover The Spread/Win

ATS Record: 2-5-1

Over/Under Record: 5-3

Head-To-Head Record: 6-2 (SU) / 6-2 (ATS)

The New England Patriots are poised to secure a road victory against the Tennessee Titans in Week 9, building on their surprising win over the Jets last week. Despite their struggles this season, the Patriots have shown signs of life under rookie quarterback Drake Maye, who has injected new energy into the offense. Maye’s impressive average of 7.4 yards per attempt and over 11 yards per completion in his two full starts has breathed new life into a previously stagnant passing game. This improved aerial attack could exploit a Titans defense that has been inconsistent in coverage. Additionally, the Patriots’ special teams unit, ranked third in the league according to PFF, gives them a significant edge over the Titans, who rank dead last in this crucial aspect of the game. This advantage in the third phase could prove decisive in what is expected to be a closely contested matchup.

The Titans, despite being favored by three points, have their own set of challenges to overcome. They’re currently mired in a three-game losing streak and have struggled to find consistency on offense. The Patriots’ defense, which has shown flashes of its old dominance, could capitalize on these offensive woes. Furthermore, New England’s history as a road underdog in this specific point spread range is encouraging, with teams in similar situations covering the spread at a remarkable 71% rate since 20031. When factoring in the Patriots’ improved offensive metrics under Maye and the Titans’ difficulties as favorites this season (0-2 ATS), the stage is set for New England to not only cover the spread but potentially pull off the upset. With the line feeling inflated for a struggling Tennessee team, look for Bill Belichick’s squad to exploit their advantages and secure a crucial road win.

Why The Titans Could Cover The Spread/Win

ATS Record: 1-6

Over/Under Record: 4-2-1

Head-To-Head Record: 2-6 (SU) / 2-6 (ATS)

The Tennessee Titans are poised to snap their three-game losing streak as they host the New England Patriots in Week 9. Despite their recent struggles, the Titans have several factors working in their favor for this matchup. First and foremost, the home-field advantage at Nissan Stadium cannot be understated, as the raucous Tennessee crowd will undoubtedly make life difficult for the Patriots’ offense. Additionally, the Titans’ defense, which ranks first in the league in both total yards allowed (265.4 per game) and passing yards allowed (151.6 per game), should be able to stifle a Patriots offense that has been anemic this season, ranking dead last in both total yards and passing yards. This defensive dominance, coupled with the Patriots’ struggles to protect their quarterback (27 sacks allowed, 31st in the league), sets the stage for a long day for New England’s offense.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Titans have an opportunity to exploit a Patriots defense that has been inconsistent, particularly against the run. Tennessee’s ground game, led by a committee of backs, should be able to find success against New England’s 22nd-ranked rush defense (133.1 yards allowed per game). Moreover, the Patriots have shown vulnerability in the red zone, allowing touchdowns on 60.7% of opponents’ trips inside the 20-yard line. This weakness plays into the hands of a Titans offense that has been relatively efficient in the red zone, scoring touchdowns on 55% of their opportunities4. With the Patriots coming off an emotional divisional win and potentially facing a letdown, the stage is set for the Titans to capitalize on their home-field advantage and defensive prowess to secure a much-needed victory.

Final Patriots-Titans Prediction & Pick

In this Week 9 matchup, the Patriots (+3.5) are poised to cover the spread against the Titans (-3.5). Despite their struggles, New England’s offense has shown signs of life under Drake Maye, averaging 7.4 yards per attempt in his two full starts1. This improved passing game could exploit Tennessee’s inconsistent defense. The Patriots also hold a significant edge in special teams, ranking third in the league compared to the Titans’ last-place ranking1. Additionally, New England’s history as a road underdog in this point spread range is favorable, with a 71% cover rate since 2003. Given these factors, expect the Patriots to keep it close and potentially pull off an upset.

Final Patriots-Titans Prediction & Pick: New England Patriots +3.5 (-122), Under 38.5 (-115)