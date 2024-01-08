Paul Giamatti celebrated his Golden Globe win for The Holdovers by going to In-N-Out.

Paul Giamatti won a Golden Globe for his performance in The Holdovers. And yet, he celebrated in the most humble way possible. A new photo shows the acclaimed actor eating at In-N-Out after the ceremony concluded.

A hilarious celebration

A new social media post shows Giamatti sitting in an In-N-Out dining room. His Golden Globe trophy is sitting on the table between him and whoever he is sitting with.

Paul Giamatti with his Golden Globe at In-N-Out. See the full winners list: https://t.co/rstXyD6XdF pic.twitter.com/q0iv5YjInZ — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) January 8, 2024

While some actors were attending lavish afterparties, Giamatti had his own in an In-N-Out.

In The Holdovers, Giamatti plays a teacher at a boarding school. He is assigned the task of watching over the students who don’t have anywhere to go over Christmas break. Giamatti reunites with director Alexander Payne after doing Sideways in 2004. Da’Vine Joy Randolph, who also won a Golden Globe, and newcomer Dominic Sessa also star in the film.

The Holdovers premiered in August at the Telluride Film Festival. It was then released in theaters on October 27 and has made over $20 million to date for Focus Features. Expect the film to once again be in the conversation once the Oscars roll around.

Paul Giamatti is an acclaimed actor. He has been nominated for one Oscar for his performance in Cinderella Man. Giamatti has also been nominated for five prior Golden Globes, winning two for John Adams and Too Big to Fail.

Some of Giamatti’s other notable credits include My Best Friend’s Wedding, Saving Private Ryan, Saving Mr. Banks, and Planet of the Apes. He also starred in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, Billions, and Downton Abbey.