An endorsement you can taste...

Paul Giamatti made time to shout out In-N-Out in his acceptance speech for Best Actor for the Critic Choice Awards, Deadline reported.

The actor gave a nod to his viral fame this week and said, “Wow, guys, I didn't think my week could get any better than going viral for eating a cheeseburger.”

This was in reference to a viral photo of Giamatti eating at an In-N-Out after picking up his first Golden Globe trophy for Best Actor.

He jokingly continued, “Serious, guys, I need that endorsement. So let's all just pray for me.”

“Everybody get their pizza in a bag, by the way? I think that'd be a good endorsement. Paul Giamatti for pizza in a bag,” the actor added.

He eventually turned serious about his recent trophy and said he's thankful for receiving an award that came from critics who he said were “the toughest crowds.” He also thanked his late father.

Giamatti said, “I want to think about my father tonight who never saw me act professionally.”

“If that's what I do is professional acting. I'm not so sure. But he was a critic. He was a literally critic. And so you couldn't get away with anything but good work with him. So this would make him really happy. And that makes me really happy. So thank you,” he stated at to end his speech.

The Critics Choice Best Actor Award is Paul Giamatti's second for the year for The Holdovers. He was nominated alongside Bradley Cooper (Maestro), Leonardo DiCaprio (Killers of the Flower Moon), Colman Domingo (Rustin), Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer) and Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction).

