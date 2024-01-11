Paul Giamatti doesn't 'regret' his In-N-Out celebration after the Golden Globes.

After his Golden Globes win for this performance in The Holdovers, Paul Giamatti was seen in an In-N-Out.

The moment went viral. Despite this, Giamatti doesn't seem to regret it at all.

“I'm hungry and I love In-N-Out”

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Giamatti discussed the celebration.

“I'm hungry and I love In-N-Out!” Giamatti said.

He then revealed that he didn't expect his celebration to go viral. “It’s been crazy and interesting but I don’t regret it because it’s In-N-Out,” he added.

At the Golden Globes, Giamatti took home the Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy for his performance in Alexander Payne's The Holdovers. The film reunited him with Payne after they did Sideways in 2004 together (he was nominated for the same award at the Golden Globes for the film).

The Holdovers has been a huge critical success for Focus Features. It follows a professor at a boarding school (played by Giamatti) who is stuck watching over students with nowhere to go over Christmas break. The film premiered at the Telluride Film Festival in August before releasing in theaters in late October. To date, it has grossed over $20 million at the box office.

Paul Giamatti is an award-winning actor known for his roles in Cinderella Man, My Best Friend's Wedding, and Saving Private Ryan. He has also starred in Planet of the Apes, Love & Mercy, 12 Years a Slave, Straight Outta Compton, and Saving Mr. Banks.

The Golden Globes win was another notch on the belt for Giamatti. Expect him and The Holdovers to be a major player at the Oscars.