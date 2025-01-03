It sounds like one of Paul McCartney's New Year's resolutions after concluding the 2024 Got Back Tour is to make a new album. He has not released an album of new material since 2020's McCartney III.

In an interview with his website, McCartney was asked about his New Year's resolutions. He is hoping to get his new material finished this year. This is a great development for fans of the former Beatles star, as he is 82 years old and still producing new music.

“Here’s one: finish an album!” McCartney said, “I’ve been working on a lot of songs, and have had to put it to the side because of the tour. So, I’m hoping to get back into that and finish up a lot of these songs. So, how’s about that? ‘My New Year’s resolution is to finish a new album!'”

It is unclear if the album will come out in 2025. However, it does sound like he will not tour this year since that keeps him out of the studio. We will have to wait and see what happens.

The Got Back Tour recently concluded after seven legs and 59 shows on December 19, 2024. He played two shows at the O2 Arena in London, England. During the final show, he brought out his former Beatles bandmate Ringo Starr and the Rolling Stones' Ronnie Wood.

When will Paul McCartney's next album come out?

Again, McCartney did not disclose a release date for his next album. Though it does sound like he is working on an album full of new songs, not just a one-off single. While it is possible it will be done in 2025, it could take longer.

His last album, McCartney III, concluded a trilogy of albums that began a half-century earlier in 1970. McCartney II, the second installment of the series, was released in 1980 after the disbandment of Wings.

Additionally, McCartney III Imagined was released in 2021. He recruited several artists, including Phoebe Bridgers, Beck, and Dominic Fike, to remix and cover songs from McCartney III.

Before that, his last album was Egypt Station in 2018. The album was preceded by several singles, including “I Don't Know,” “Come On to Me,” and “Fuh You.”

Throughout his career, McCartney has released 19 solo albums. He has also recorded seven studio albums with Wings, his second band, and several classical albums.

As a part of the Beatles, McCartney served as one of the primary songwriters for the band along with John Lennon. The Beatles were together from 1960-70 and released 13 albums in that period. They are widely regarded as one of the greatest bands of all time.