Fans have captured an emotional moment after Paul McCartney played the Beatles' “last” song, “Now and Then,” during his recent 2024 Got Back Tour show in Manchester, England.

A video that has surfaced on social media shows McCartney looking at the crowd after the performance. He appears to be emotional in the eyes, seemingly almost coming to tears, before composing himself. McCartney looks back at the screen at one point, perhaps at a shot of the Beatles in their heyday.

Being the professional that he is, Macca finished out the show strong. “Now and Then” is played about halfway through the setlist, so he still had nearly 20 songs to perform.

During his 2024 run of Got Back Tour shows, McCartney has started playing the Beatles' “Now and Then.” The song was released in November 2023.

What is the Beatles' “last” song?

“Now and Then” was released on November 2, 2023, and is billed as the Beatles' “last” song. It originated from a demo recorded by John Lennon.

The remaining members of the Beatles, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, and George Harrison, tried to overdub and finish the songs for their Anthology compilation album. They did finish two others, “Real Love” and “Free As a Bird,” but left “Now and Then” unfinished.

Years later, McCartney and Starr finished it. The song was released as a double A-side single in 2023 with “Love Me Do,” the Beatles' first single.

Paul McCartney's 2024 Got Back Tour

McCartney is about to conclude his 2024 run of Got Back Tour shows. He just played two shows in Manchester, England, and will finish the tour with two shows at the O2 Arena in London, England.

This is the first European leg that he has performed since 2018's Freshen Up Tour. He ended the first year of shows at the O2 Arena on December 16, 2018.

Then, the COVID-19 pandemic happened, putting an end to touring temporarily in 2020. The Got Back Tour is McCartney's first since the pandemic. He started it in April 2022 in Spokane, Washington.

The Got Back Tour initially started with a North American leg. He culminated his 2022 slate of shows with a headlining performance at Glastonbury.

In 2023, he brought the tour to Australia, Mexico, and Brazil. The following year, McCartney embarked on the most expansive itinerary of the tour.

He has taken the tour to Uruguay, Argentina, Chile, Brazil, Peru, Colombia, Costa Rica, and Mexico. McCartney also announced a European leg, which has visited France, Spain, and England.

It is unclear if the Got Back Tour will come to an end after his shows in London. McCartney usually announces a handful of dates around the time each leg ends. But the tour could be over after the next two shows.