As Paul McCartney winds down his 'Got Back' tour, it should be clear that he should not retire, but keep playing until he wants to stop.

When you see Paul McCartney on his “Got Back” tour, what do you expect?

I hope it's not for the same voice that hit airwaves in the '60s with the Beatles. Because in 2023, over six decades after the Beatles released their first song, that isn't what you get.

Seeing Paul McCartney, the Paul McCartney, in-person is a transcendent experience. His music brings together several generations of fans and his concerts celebrate that.

When it comes to his voice, it's obviously not the same. McCartney's voice has weakened with age, but in this case, are you really paying to hear McCartney twist and shout like he did years ago? That's an unfair expectation for anyone, let alone a man who has toured all across the globe for decades.

Lest it be forgotten that McCartney and his band play a near-40-song set that goes for nearly three hours. That's a long set for a young act to do, let alone one in his eighties.

In short, he shouldn't retire. McCartney will go out on his own terms, and whenever he sees that time is fit — even if that is when the “Got Back” tour concludes — I'm sure he'll make the right decision. Until then, he will continue rocking stadiums across the globe.

Asking the question

One X user recently opened the floor to that preposterous question. Posting a video of McCartney's performance of “Let It Be” from the other night on his “Got Back” tour, he pointed out that his voice is “gone.”

Paul McCartney performing "Let It Be" in Mexico, 2023.

His voice has sadly gone he should retire

What does everyone else think?

I'll concede, even as a McCartney fan, it can be hard to see him struggle to sing. His music and voice has meant the world to me as it inspired me to pick up a guitar and bass as a kid. So, the reality of it is, yes, his voice is weak. But again I must ask, what did you expect?

All things considered, it could be a whole lot worse.

Precautionary measures

An underrated aspect of McCartney's shows is his backing band. In a way, Rusty Anderson, Brian Ray, Abe Laboriel Jr., and Phil “Wix” Wickens are there to carry him. Think of an NFL team with a lousy backup quarterback. You wouldn't ask him to throw 50-yard passes all game. You'd ask him to execute the system and hide his deficiencies.

Unfortunately, in the year 2023, McCartney's voice is a deficiency. It can't be denied, but it can be hidden. Notice how in the opening notes of “Can't Buy Me Love,” his backing band is singing and mixed loud. Of course, there are going to be songs where McCartney is on his own. “Maybe I'm Amazed” and “Let It Be's” verses are prime examples of this. But having his backing band mixed just as loud takes some of the attention off of him.

Being present in the moment

Even then, who cares? Not to be rude, but when you're seeing McCartney in concert, or any artist for that matter, the quality of the voice shouldn't matter. Short of it being inaudible, like Bob Dylan's recent performances, do you really notice it? Or is it when you're going through the countless videos you took at the show that you notice Paul's voice isn't as good as it once was?

Being present in the moment at concerts is vital. That's why it drives me nuts when thousands of phone screens can be seen in the crowd. When I saw McCartney in 2022 — seven years of touring added onto his voice since I had last seen him — his voice was rarely noticeable. Again, in the verses of some songs, it is more noticeable than others. But I was more focused on getting to hear a freakin' Beatle live.

There are gems

And while McCartney's voice may be weak more often than it's strong, there are still highlights of each of his shows. He recently revived “I Saw Her Standing There,” a Beatles tune which has slowly been retired from his live sets, and his voice holds up surprisingly well.

A more consistent highlight is “Nineteen Hundred Eighty-Five” and the crescendo of “Maybe I'm Amazed.” In the case of the former, so much of that song is relying on McCartney's intense vocals. During the end of “Maybe I'm Amazed,” McCartney sings the final, “You're the only woman who could ever help me” in full falsetto. He channels it so seamlessly at his current age and it's incredible to see.

“I've Just Seen a Face” is a low-key highlight of his shows. It's not the most demanding song vocally, but McCartney still sings it well. The same can be said about “Let ‘Em In,” a Wings classic.

Live and Let Live

This is just one man's opinion, but we best let McCartney live his life. He's 81-years-old and has toured for decades. Add in all of the albums he's recorded and it's no wonder why his voice isn't the same.

It's a lot weaker than it was even a decade ago, but very few artists have had McCartney's longevity. In fact, his run is unforeseen. Only the. Rolling Stones have really had the same type of longevity, with Dylan and Springsteen also around there.

So go see McCartney when he's on tour again. It seems that the “Got Back” tour is concluding in Brazil on December 16, but surely he will hit the road again. It's not prime Beatles or Wings Paul McCartney, but what you get is pretty darn good.