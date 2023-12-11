Paul McCartney paid tribute to his late Beatles bandmate by covering John Lennon's 'Give Peace a Chance' at a recent 'Got Back' tour stop.

During a recent show on his “Got Back” tour, Paul McCartney paid tribute to his late Beatles bandmate, John Lennon.

“Give Peace a Chance”

During McCartney's December 9 show in Brazil, he paid tribute to Lennon. First, he played “Here Today,” a song from his album Tug of War. This is a staple of his setlists, and he always tells the story of how the song was written about Lennon.

After that, he went into an impromptu cover of Lennon's “Give Peace a Chance.” He hit a few piano notes and led the singalong.

“Give Peace a Chance used to be a staple of McCartney's sets. He used to play a medley of it attached to the Beatles' “A Day in the Life.”

The cover was short-lived, and McCartney subsequently went into his song “New,” the lead single from his 2013 album.

John Lennon died on December 8, 1980. He was only 40 years old but left behind a legendary legacy for his time with the Beatles and his solo career.

Paul McCartney is currently embarking on the final dates of his “Got Back” tour, his first since the pandemic. It began in April 2022 with 16 dates across North America. The first leg of the tour culminated with a headlining performance at the Glastonbury Festival last year.

In 2023, McCartney and his band went back on the road. They played dates across Australia and Mexico before heading to Brazil. As of the time of this writing, the “Got Back” tour is set to conclude on December 16, with a show at Maracanã Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.