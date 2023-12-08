John Lennon died 53 years ago today, so we looked back at the best song from him on each of the Beatles' albums.

The best John Lennon Beatles songs

Please Please Me (1963): “Twist and Shout”

This is an obvious choice from the Beatles' early catalog. While a cover, Lennon does something special with his rendition of “Twist and Shout.”

As the song builds, so does the intensity of Lennon's singing. The final “shake it, shake it, shake it, baby now” refrains gain more with each one.

With the Beatles (1963): “It Won't Be Long”

“It Won't Be Long” features a signature Paul McCartney-Lennon vocal duet. The song's titular refrain features the two going back on their “yeahs.”

I'll add that “All I've Got to Do” is a close second.

A Hard Day's Night (1964): “I Should Have Known Better”

A Hard Day's Night features some great Lennon vocal performances. From the title track to “Tell Me Why,” Lennon was the MVP of the album in many ways.

But his best performance comes in “I Should Have Known Better.” Not only does he sing, but he plays the harmonica on the record as well. Not that Lennon hasn't hit high notes before, but I love that falsetto note he hits in the bridges of the song. The scene from the movie for this song is also iconic.

Beatles for Sale (1964): “Rock and Roll Music”

Another cover, Lennon took what Chuck Berry made and ran with it. The Beatles sped up the song — not “too darn fast,” as Lennon sings in the song — as they did with a lot of their '50s covers.

Help! (1965): “You've Got to Hide Your Love Away”

This album is filled with Lennon gems. But from Help!, it has to go with “You've Got to Hide Your Love Away.” However, it's a very tight race between “Ticket to Ride,” “Dizzy Miss Lizzy,” and “You're Going to Lose That Girl.”

Rubber Soul (1965): “Norwegian Wood (This Bird Has Flown)”

In the same year as Help!, the Beatles released Rubber Soul. “In My Life” feels like the obvious choice, but I'll go with the folky “Norwegian Wood (This Bird Has Flown),” which also features an iconic guitar/sitar riff.

He sings so beautifully with the instrumental melodies. And McCartney does a great job harmonizing with him in the choruses.

Revolver (1966): “Tomorrow Never Knows”

Perhaps the Beatles' most psychedelic song, “Tomorrow Never Knows” is one of Lennon's best vocal performances. His singing almost puts you into a trance

Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band (1967): “All You Need is Love”

If you ever needed a song that sums up Lennon's ethos, it's “All You Need is Love.” Peace and love is what makes up the Beatles icon, and this song's title tells you everything you need to know about its message.

This is yet another album stacked with Lennon highlights. “Lucy in the Sky With Diamonds” and “A Day in the Life” are both close seconds.

Magical Mystery Tour (1967): “Strawberry Fields Forever”

It could be argued that Magical Mystery Tour is more of a McCartney-centric album. Lennon gets “I Am the Walrus” and “Strawberry Fields Forever,” but McCartney gets the titular song and the amazing “Fool on the Hill.”

The Bealtes (the White Album) (1968): “Dear Prudence”

“I'm So Tired” came so close as Lennon sings his heart out on that track. But the White Album's second song, “Dear Prudence,” barely edges it out.

Yellow Submarine (1969): “Hey Bulldog”

There aren't many options here. “Hey Bulldog” features one of the catchiest riffs from the Beatles' catalog.

Abbey Road (1969): “I Want You (She's So Heavy)”

I imagine most would go with “Come Together,” an iconic song in its own right. But “I Want You (She's So Heavy)” is a beautiful mess of a song. From McCartney's scaling bass to George Harrison's guitar riff, it sets the foundation for Lennon's vocal performance.

Let It Be (1970): “I've Got a Feeling”

This is a caveat, but the middle eight of “I've Got a Feeling” is my choice for Let It Be. Sure, “Dig a Pony” or “Across the Universe” could have made the cut, but “I've Got a Feeling” is brought together by Lennon's performance.

Red/Blue Albums: “Revolution”

While the original “Revolution” from the White Album is good, the electric version puts Lennon on full-display. From the very opening battle cry-like scream Lennon lets out, this is one of the Beatles' best rockers.