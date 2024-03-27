Paul Pierce looks to be defending his career again, this time against LeBron James. In an appearance on Keyshawn Johnson's All Facts, No Breaks podcast, Pierce participated in a game called “Facts or Fiction”. Johnson's son asked the former Celtics star if he was more clutch than LeBron James.
.@PaulPierce34 says he was more clutch than LeBron James 👀🍿
Watch @keyshawn reaction 😅 pic.twitter.com/ClSilBu5uO
— All Facts No Brakes (@AllFactsPod) March 27, 2024
He simply said, “Facts.”
Johnson was asked to weigh in and he said, “I'm not getting involved in this at all to be honest with you. Paul know how I feel about him and Paul knows how I feel about LeBron James. I can certainly say that for the record, Paul Pierce stayed in Boston for the record. That's all I can say. He didn't move around. He didn't do those. He didn't recruit anybody outside of KG and Ray Allen via trades. That's all I can say.”
Pierce has been known to be confident in his career and what he accomplished on the court. After the 2008 NBA Finals, he boldly asserted that he was now the best player in the world. He doubled down on his 16-year-old take in Feburary.
“So the year I won, I got controversy. The year I won, I got MVP. We went to Spain. Remember we went to Spain through the camp and everybody got all mad because they was like, Hey, you know who you just played against? Kobe, the best player in the world. And now what I say? I said, Wait, I said, I'm the best player in the world. I thought I was the best player in the world. If you went finals MVP, you I thought I was the best player in the world. I said I'm better than Kobe, I'm the best player in the world.”
Paul Pierce is undeniably among the top clutch performers in NBA history, excelling in pivotal moments by making 12 buzzer-beating shots during his career, with seven of those being his own. Stathead data reveals that from 1996 to 2017, only three players – Dirk Nowitzki, LeBron James, and Kobe Bryant – surpassed Pierce in clutch shot numbers. And, based on eyetest, Pierce has hit his share of go-ahead and game-clinching buckets in his career. So, his argument isn't farfetched.
LeBron James boasts an impressive clutch record, going 7-12 (58%) on game-tying/winning field goals in the final second of playoff games. With five career playoff buzzer-beaters, the most in playoff history, James presents a strong case for his clutch performance, despite Pierce's argument.
Ultimately, the decision rests with the fans to discuss and settle.