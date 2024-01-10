John Krasinski and Emily Blunt had their own red carpet lip reading drama at the Golden Globes.

Apparently everyone watching the Golden Globes on Sunday just finished their college extension lip reading class and was eager to test out their new skills, because now we have yet another lip reading controversy brewing from the awards show — this time between married couple John Krasinski and Emily Blunt.

Hot on the heels of the great Selena-Gomez-Taylor-Swift-Keleigh-Sperry-Timothée-Chalamet-Kylie-Jenner lip reading debate comes another, slightly more adult discrepancy between husband and wife Krasinski and Blunt.

As they stood in front of hundreds of media members and colleagues on the red carpet, posing for endless pictures, they took up a conversation — which was either about the mundane subject of the weather or the much heavier topic of the state of their marriage, depending on who you ask.

The debate has sparked as much controversy on the internet as that blue or gold dress back in 2015.

Some viewers are sure they can see Krasinski mouth “I can't wait to get divorced” while others insist the line in question was “I can't wait to get indoors.”

A juicy debate to be sure, until you factor in the pesky little details of logic and context. Why, in the middle of a red carpet photo session, when they appear to be making light-hearted chit chat, would Krasinski pick that very public moment to tell his wife “I can't wait to get divorced,” in a chipper tone no less?

Does it not make a wee bit more sense that during an unexpectedly cold day in Los Angeles, Krasinski was simply telling his wife that he was looking forward to some relief from nature's elements?

Also, further lip readers have noted that it appears Blunt, before the line in question, says to Krasinski, “It’s actually kinda chilly right now.” For Krasinski to respond to that with “I can't wait to get divorced” he'd have to be really, really sick of talking to his wife about the weather.

Blunt also appears to respond to Krasinski's comment with “same,” so either this arm in arm couple are both upbeat about their decision to get divorced soon, or they both agree that it's cold out. I think we know our answer and the debate should have ended there, but alas, it did not.

Emily Blunt fueled further speculation about the divorce angle on Tuesday night when, as Page Six reported, she attended the Governors Awards solo, without John Krasinski by her side. Of course it's probably much more likely that he stayed home to watch the two kids they share (or maybe he just didn't want to be cold again?). But leave it to our newly-fascinated-with-lip-reading-nation to make drama out of nothing and keep it percolating as long as possible!