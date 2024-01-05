James Gunn confirmed he's 'over halfway' done writing Peacemaker Season 2 starring John Cena.

A Peacemaker Season 2 is incoming, and James Gunn provided an update on it. The John Cena-led DCU series could be coming sooner than expected.

Halfway there

On Threads, Gunn was asked about the status of Peacemaker Season 2.

“Over halfway written,” Gunn replied with a laughing emoji.

This is an encouraging update on the DCU series. The first season was released on the then-HBO Max (now Max) in early 2022.

Peacemaker was a solo spin-off series for Cena's titular character. He was introduced in the then-DCEU (now DCU) in Gunn's The Suicide Squad. It directly followed-up on the events of the film and sees the titular character join A.R.G.U.S.

Danielle Brooks, Freddie Storma, Chukwudi Iwuji, and Jennifer Holland also starred in the first season.

John Cena first gained fame as a WWE superstar. He was the top guy in the company for over a decade before devoting more time to acting. Since becoming a Hollywood star, Cena has had marquee roles in films like Blockers, Vacation Friends, and the Fast & Furious franchise (playing Vin Diesel's brother).

The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker were Cena's first ventures into the superhero genre after essentially portraying one in WWE. Coming up, he will star in Argylle and Ricky Stanicky.

James Gunn is largely known for his time in the MCU. He directed the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy. Between the second and third films, Gunn went over to DC to make The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker. He was subsequently named the head of DC Studios along with Peter Safran.

Now that Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is released, the final holdover from the last regime, the DCU will begin rolling out its slate. Peacemaker is a part of those plans, and expect the second season sooner rather than later. Other confirmed projects include Creature Commandos and Superman: Legacy.