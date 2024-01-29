This could affect his future with the show and movie.

Looks like Peaky Blinders star Paul Anderson is not doing well.

The star pleaded guilty to four charges of drug possession and was ordered to pay £1,345 in fines, which equals out to about USD 1,500, Consequence reports. In the series, Anderson plays Arthur Shelby Jr.

Peaky Blinders Paul Anderson guilty of drug possession

Daily Mail states that the actor was with a 17-month-old baby and a friend on Boxing Day, and police located a pipe for smoking. He was then taken to the police station, where they discovered substances.

According to his lawyer, Moira MacFarlane, this isn't something Anderson normally does.

“You will recognize the defendant from a very intense part that he has played in a recent television program,” his lawyer said. “He is often recognized and does his best to please fans of the show by slipping into character. He was recognized that Boxing Day and tried to play up for these people. And because of the lifestyle he leads people often give him inducements.”

MacFarlane also stated, “He has found himself in an unfortunate position and should have had the strength to say no.”

‘PEAKY BLINDERS’ star Paul Anderson has been fined after pleading guilty to 4 charges of drug possession. His lawyer argued that the actor “does his best to please fans of the show by slipping into character.” (via: https://t.co/p3xRAUXHLJ) pic.twitter.com/fTC8KbMBEy — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) January 29, 2024

Producers, meanwhile, have been looking into the actor for his conduct on set. There was a complaint from a colleague about him. No further information is known on what exactly the complaint was about.

A source said this conviction could have a “slight impact” on Paul Anderson's future with a potential Peaky Blinders film.

“Steven Knight is still writing the script,” the source said. “But this conviction will create huge problems as it will be so hard to have a Peaky Blinders film without such a pivotal character, while it will be tough having him reprise the role as if nothing has happened.”