During a conversation with Beef star Steven Yeun, Pedro Pascal shared an experience that shocked him. As a part of Variety's Actors on Actors series, Pascal opened up about an experience he'd had the day before. During a fit of road rage, someone spit at him, per TooFab.

The conversation fit the topic of Yeun's film Beef, a story about a road rage incident causing a feud between two characters. On that note, Pascal shared what happened: “Yesterday was a day. I was in the car from 11 in the morning to 11 at night yesterday,” he said. “So, it was my fault. I've had, like, three kind of incidents in the last couple of months, and they've all been my fault.”

“But yesterday, I cut somebody off to get out of their way. I didn't, like, cause an accident,” he continued. “I saw an opportunity, I got in, this person really didn't want me to do that. I got out of his way, and then go into the left turn lane.”

As a result, the stranger laid on the horn in anger. Pascal's younger sister was in the passenger seat next to him, and he heard her exclaim “Oh my god!”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“I look over, and there's a big glob of saliva, like visual effects put it there, man, and just dripping down the side of the passenger window,” Pascal said. “And my sister was like, ‘F***!'”

Steven Yeun was shocked too. “Holy s***. So, like, a glob from the driver's side? He just hocked a hard loogie at you?” Yeun asked, to which Pascal said, “Spit at me.”

“I was in shock,” he admitted. “It didn't trigger any rage out of me. It triggered like, ‘Whoa, I guess I really crossed a line.' I thought I was just getting into the left hand [turn] lane.”

“It absolutely humbled me and shocked me, scared me a little bit, disturbed me,” The Last of Us actor said. “It didn't make me angry.”