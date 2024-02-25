Trey Murphy III was practically off-limits during trade negotiations the past two seasons. Unfortunately for the New Orleans Pelicans, the third-year sharpshooter has been off-target since returning from rehabbing a knee surgery. He is suffering through a season-long shooting slump that has persisted regardless of role.
Murphy is averaging 12.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. He is shooting 37.5% from 3-point range and a disappointing 77.9% from the free-throw line. His points per game are down from last season and those shooting percentages are career lows. The Pelicans must figure out why Murphy is misfiring before the postseason begins.
Pelicans moving Trey Murphy III around perimeter
Third-year head coach Willie Green has gone and flipped the court offensively. Trey Murphy III made 38 of 86 (44.2%) 3-pointers from the right corner last season. The Virginia alum was 22 of 54 (40.3%) from the left corner in 2022-23. The offensive has him taking more left-corner threes than right this season (26 to 25).
Murphy's favorite spots last season were in the right corner (44.2%), above the break on the right (42.9%), and at the top of the key (41.7%). The only area where the 23-year-old was under 40% from beyond the arc was on the left above the break. For some reason, that is now his most frequent shooting spot. Murphy is 29-77 (37.7%) from that area, only above 40% from the left corner (42.3%) and top of the key (40.7%).
Game-planning to move Murphy back to his most comfortable shooting spots presents issues for the Pelicans. Their most respected long-range option is making 28% from the right side of the floor, swishing only 6-25 from the right corner (24%). Why do the Pelicans have Murphy mostly operating in his worst spot? Those shots cannot all be chalked up to game variance coincidence.
Pelicans finding timing, shot-type matter
Trey Murphy III's shot type and timing matter for Pelicans. Murphy was open or wide open on 60.1% of all 3-pointers last season. He shot better off of zero or one dribble (over 40% for both) and dropped to 27.3% on exactly two dribbles. This season he has a higher frequency of attempts (69.5%) and is missing a lot more of those open (31.5%) opportunities.
The 2023 NBA Dunk Contest runner-up is making 23.8% of all three-pointers when taking one dribble and 20% after two dribbles this season. Teams are covering and closing out on Murphy differently this season, leading to several indecisive, hesitant moments. Approximately 32% of Murphy's shots came within 10 feet of the rim of closer last season. This year those highlight reel rim runs are down to 23.3% frequency.
Teams are starting to give Murphy an extra foot of cushion when positioned on the weak side. It stops the Pelicans from having an extra acre of space for the All-Stars and limits Murphy's effectiveness. Opponents are daring Murphy to do anything besides take open three-pointers or attack overzealous closeouts. Either Murphy has to dribble in place as an initiator, take an awkward out-of-rhythm shot, or the Pelicans have to totally reset late in the shot clock.