The New Orleans Pelicans have won four of their last five games, with three coming on the road. The team will wrap up a three-game road Eastern Conference road trip with a matchup against the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday. Willie Green got another, off-court win before tipping off against a sub-.500 team missing All-Star Trae Young. The third-year head coach shared an update of sorts on second-year guard Dyson Daniels.
The Pelicans are road warriors, churning along through adversity with a mettle steeled over the past few injury-plagued seasons. The locker room knows this is a trying time for Daniels. Most experienced setbacks themselves after all. Thankfully Daniels is progressing well after a meniscectomy surgery on his left knee. The defensive dynamo was spotted doing on-court activity after almost a month of rehab from a knee injury. Green gave an insight into the Australian's approach before tipping off in Atlanta.
“(Daniels) is a hard worker. I'm sure in his mind he is trying to get back on that floor as soon as possible. It's good to see him around (the court), moving, getting on the floor, jogging in the pool, things like that,” Green shared. “He is getting better and better as we progress.”
He has been a mainstay in Green's rotations but is still a week out from being re-evaluated, per the Pelicans' February 15 press release. Still, being able to do side-to-side dribbling drills is an encouraging sign 24 days post-operation. The low-impact work will continue, and it is expected Daniels will miss at least four to five more games at minimum. However, keep an eye out for Daniels down the stretch.
Dyson Daniels is out here doing some on-court work before tonight's game in Atlanta.
Seems to be progressing well after undergoing surgery on his torn meniscus about a month ago. pic.twitter.com/qm3v42D6rj
— Will Guillory (@WillGuillory) March 10, 2024
The 20-year-old has played in 52 games (15 starts) this season, averaging 5.5 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.4 steals in 21.9 minutes per game. Green is known for leaning into defense-first Pelicans lineups built around Daniels and All-Defensive team candidate Herb Jones. Dyson Daniels has been out for three weeks but still ranks second in D-LEBRON rankings. He is 17th in deflections per game and still sitting at 20th in total deflections despite the chunk of missed time.
There is no need for the Pelicans to rush Daniels back during March Madness. New Orleans has eight April games scheduled, more than enough time to allow Daniels to knock off some rust.