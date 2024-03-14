The New Orleans Pelicans are continuing their steady ascent to be one of the top four teams in the Western Conference. They are starting to hit roadblocks with the latest being a tough blowout from the Darius Garland-led Cleveland Cavaliers. But, Zion Williamson and the rest of the Brandon Ingram-led squad have been known to come back from lopsided losses. This Cavs loss was a rough dent in their record but it was not at all why the team's athletic freak of nature went trending.
Zion Williamson has a lot of funny moments with members of the Pelicans media. From his Thanksgiving meal to just candid moments caught on camera, the big man has always been suspect of making people laugh. Now, a question was hurled about the amounts of fouls being called in Pelicans games, and the rest of the NBA. Williamson had a hilarious answer, via Pelicans Film Room.
“I'm not trying to get you in trouble… Have you noticed a difference in officiating/FT's?” the reporter said.
The Pelicans big man then responded by jokingly calling the reporter a liar and making a joke.
“Wow. You're a liar. You're trying to get me in trouble. I'm just messing. If I had to guess, they're getting ready for playoffs,” he answered.
A total of 31 fouls were doled out in the Pelicans' battle with the Cavs. Also, 18 of them were called against the visiting team. This gave Williamson the opportunity to shoot nine free throws but he would only make seven of them.
Cavs make it rain on the Pelicans defense
The perimeter was not at all the Pelicans' friend in this loss with a 95 to 116 scoreline. They shot an abysmal 18.2% from three-point range despite attempting 22 shots. On the other end, Darius Garland and the rest of the Cavs shooters were finding holes everywhere. This led them to knock down 44.4% of the shots they took from beyond the arc.
Moreover, Garland then proceeded to take advantage of his hot hand to score 27 points while dropping 11 assists. Unfortunately, only Williamson, Brandon Ingram, and Trey Murphy III were able to respond with double-digit outings which spelled the Pelicans' doom.