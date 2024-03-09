The New Orleans Pelicans will head to Georgia on Sunday to face the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena. We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a Pelicans-Hawks prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.
The Pelicans defeated the Philadelphia 76ers 103-95 on Friday at the Wells Fargo Center. They exploded early in the game to take a 36-15 lead into the second quarter before ballooning it into a 63-34 halftime advantage. Ultimately, the Sixers attempted to rally but ran out of time. Zion Williamson led the way with 23 points. Likewise, Brandon Ingram added 17 points while shooting 6 for 10. CJ McCollum had 10 points. Also, Jonas Valanciunas added six points and 10 rebounds. Naji Marshall had 19 points off the bench.
The Pelicans shot 44.3 percent from the field, including 35.5 percent from beyond the arc. Then, they held the Hawks to 39.8 percent from the floor, including 24.3 percent from the triples. It also helped that the Pelicans hit 95.7 percent from the charity stripe. Additionally, they won the board battle 48-42 while blocking 10 shots. They beat a team that had no Joel Embiid or Tyrese Maxey.
The Hawks defeated the Memphis Grizzlies 99-92 on the road. They trailed 31-20 after the first quarter. Then, they rallied in the second and third quarters. They never let up. Amazingly, they managed to win without Trae Young, who is out with a hand injury. Dejounte Murray exploded for 41 points while shooting 17 for 25, including 6 for 10 from beyond the arc. Additionally, Bogdan Bogdanovic added 16 points. Clint Capela had 15 points, while De'Andre Hunter tacked on 12 points.
The Hawks shot 42.5 percent from the hardwood, including 42.9 percent from beyond the arc. Furthermore, they held the Grizzlies to 40.5 percent from the field, including 38.5 percent from the triples. They also won the board battle 47-38, including 15 offensive rebounds.
The Hawks destroyed the Pelicans 123-105 earlier this season at Smoothie King Center. Overall, the Hawks are 8-2 over the past 10 games in the series, including 4-1 over the last five games at State Farm Arena.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Pelicans-Hawks Odds
New Orleans Pelicans: -5.5 (-110)
Moneyline: -235
Atlanta Hawks: +5.5 (-110)
Moneyline: +194
Over: 225.5 (-110)
Under: 225.5 (-110)
How to Watch Pelicans vs. Hawks
Time: 6:05 PM ET/3:05 PM PT
TV: Peacock and Bally Sports New Orleans
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Pelicans Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Pelicans go into this showdown with a 35-27-1 record against the spread. Furthermore, they are 20-18 against the spread as the favorite. The Pelicans are also 18-13-1 against the spread as the road team. Likewise, they are 8-8 against the spread as the road favorites. The Pelicans are 13-8 against the spread against the Eastern Conference.
Williamson will be the guy to watch. So far, he is averaging 22 points per game while shooting 57.5 percent from the floor. Ingram will be another option for the Pelicans to turn to. Currently, he is averaging 21.7 points per game while shooting 49.2 percent from the floor. McCollum will try and get things going again. This season, he is averaging 18.7 points per game while shooting 45.7 percent from the field. Valanciunas is one of the better big men in the league. At the moment, he is averaging 13.1 points and 9.5 rebounds per game while shooting 56.5 percent from the floor.
The Pelicans will cover the spread if they can hit their shots and win the board battle. Then, they need to contain Murray.
Why The Hawks Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Hawks come into this battle with a 22-41-1 mark against the spread. Additionally, they are just 9-18 against the spread as the underdog. The Hawks are just 11-21 against the spread as the home team. Moreover, they are only 2-6 against the spread as the home underdogs. Despite all that, the Hawks are 11-9 against the spread against the Western Conference.
Murray needs to be the best player on the court. Currently, he is averaging 21.5 points per game while shooting 46.2 percent from the floor. Bogdanovic is another good player that can make things happen. Going into this game, he is averaging 16.6 points per game while shooting 42.6 percent from the field. Capela is averaging 11 points and 10.3 rebounds per game. Furthermore, he is shooting 56.3 percent from the hardwood.
The Hawks will cover the spread if they can hit their shots. Then, they need to make things difficult for Williamson and Ingram.
Final Pelicans-Hawks Prediction & Pick
The Pelicans have some momentum going into this game, coming off a big road win. They have shown they can take advantage of a short-handed team. Now, they will face a team without their best playmaker. The Hawks also have struggled to cover the spread for the majority of the season. Therefore, look for the Pelicans to go into Atlanta and play to their strengths, winning the board battle and rattling off numerous shots to take this game on the road. Pelicans win and cover the spread.
Final Pelicans-Hawks Prediction & Pick: New Orleans Pelicans -5.5 (-110)