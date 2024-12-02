ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The New Orleans Pelicans are on the road to take on the Atlanta Hawks Monday night. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Pelicans-Hawks prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Pelicans-Hawks NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Pelicans-Hawks Odds

New Orleans Pelicans: +9 (-110)

Moneyline: +300

Atlanta Hawks: -9 (-110)

Moneyline: -375

Over: 229.5 (-110)

Under: 229.5 (-110)

How To Watch Pelicans vs. Hawks

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Southeast, Gulf Coast Sports

Why the Pelicans Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Pelicans are coming off a game Sunday night, so they could have some tired legs. What the Pelicans need to do to win Monday night is take advantage of the Hawks defensive play. Atlanta speeds up the game, which puts them in a tough position as a result. With that, the Hawks allow the third-most points per game this season, and the fifth-most shots attempted per game. If the Pelicans can take advantage of the lack of defense from the Hawks, they will have a chance to win on Monday night.

New Orleans has to get a good game out of some of their key role players. C.J McCollum is finally back on the court, which is great news for New Orleans. McCollum had a rough game Sunday night, but he did put up 30 points against the Memphis Grizzlies. If McCollum can have a good game, the Pelicans will be able to come out on top.

Why the Hawks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Hawks have been playing some great basketball lately. They head into this game on a three-game winning streak. They have beaten the Charlotte Hornets, and the Cleveland Cavaliers twice in those three games. In those three games, the Hawks have put up 119.7 points per game. Along with that, they have allowed just 109.7 points. Atlanta is clicking on all cylinders right now, and that should continue Monday night.

On the season, the Hawks are ninth in the NBA in points per game, and they take the fifth-most shots per game. The Hawks love to speed up the pace, and they want to take shots often. The Pelicans are going to have a lot of trouble stopping the Hawks in this game. New Orleans allows the ninth-most points per game, and the third-highest field goal percentage. With how much Atlanta shoots, and how well they are playing, I would not be surprised to see the Hawks put up 120+ points.

New Orleans is dealing with some injuries right now. Jose Alvarado, Jordan Hawkins, Brandon Ingram, and Zion Williamson are all missing time with injuries. Ingram could return on Monday night, but Williamson will continue to sit until the new year at least. With these injuries, there is a lot to like about the Hawks. Expect Atlanta to keep the momentum going in this game.

Final Pelicans-Hawks Prediction & Pick

The Pelicans are not playing good basketball right now. They have lost their last eight games, and it is not looking good for them. The Hawks, on the other hand, have played well. They have had a couple good wins lately, and they are coming into this game with a lot of confidence. I will take the Hawks to cover the spread Monday night.

Final Pelicans-Hawks Prediction & Pick: Hawks -9 (-110)