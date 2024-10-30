ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Pelicans visit the Warriors on Wednesday! These teams have opened the year playing well, each coming into this matchup with a 2-1 record. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Pelicans-Warriors prediction and pick.

The Pelicans have talent and could be a surprise team this year. They made some noise last year but were sidetracked by injuries. It will come down to Brandon Ingram, CJ McCollum, and Zion Williamson and what those three can do to carry New Orleans this year. They have a lot of potential this season, and they just need to put it all together. It starts in this game against the Warriors.

The Warriors look different without Klay Thompson. Steph Curry is still great, and Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green are decent, so they should provide some decent backup for Curry. This team will be in playoff contention because of Steve Kerr and Steph Curry. This will be an interesting matchup against a talented Pelicans team because they are younger.

Here are the Pelicans-Warriors NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Pelicans-Warriors Odds

New Orleans Pelicans: +2 (-110)

Moneyline: +120

Golden State Warriors: -2 (-110)

Moneyline: -142

Over: 219.5 (-110)

Under: 219.5 (-110)

How To Watch Pelicans vs Warriors

Time: 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Pelicans Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Pelican’s offense was solid last season. They were 13th in scoring at 115.1 points per game, ninth in field goal percentage at 48.6% from the field, and fourth in three-point shooting at 38.3% from behind the arc. Five players on the Pelicans hit over double digits in scoring through three games, with CJ McCollum leading at 23.7 points per game. In comparison, Zion Williamson led the team in scoring last year with 22.9 points per game. Dejounte Murray leads the team in assists at 10, but Williamson is just behind at 5.5 through two games played. CJ McCollum, Brandon Ingram, and Zion Williamson are the keys for the team on offense in this game and this season.

The Pelican’s defense was great last season. They allowed 110.7 points per game, 46.4% from the field, and they were second against the three-point line, allowing 34.9% from behind the arc. Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson are the team’s two best rebounders, with Ingram leading at 7.7 this season. Then, two players lead with at least two blocks per game, with Yves Missi at 2.3 per game, and then Williamson is just behind with two per game. Finally, seven players average at least one steal per game, with CJ McCollum leading the way with three steals per game through their three games.

Why the Warriors Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Warriors look different this season compared to last, but the offense is still great. Last year, they scored eighth at 117.8 points per game, 13th in field goal percentage at 47.7%, and seventh in three-point percentage at 38%. Five different Warriors are averaging double digits, with Andrew Wiggins leading at 19.7 points per game through three games. Steph Curry is just behind with 19 points per game. Curry also leads in assists at 6.7 per game through three games. Curry is the engine for this team on offense and makes them go, but Buddy Hield and Andrew Wiggins are also key for them and what they can do on this side of the ball.

The Warriors’ defense struggled last year. They were 18th in scoring defense at 115.2 points per game, first in field goal defense at 46.6%, and 11th in three-point defense at 35.9%. Draymond Green is the best rebounder on this team, and he led the way last year with 7.2 rebounds, but through their first three games, Kevon Looney leads the way at nine per game up to this point. Then, seven players are averaging at least one steal per game, with Curry leading the way at two per game. Finally, only one player is averaging at least one block per game, with Andrew Wiggins leading at one per game. The defense is the difference between the Warriors in this game and the rest of the year.

Final Pelicans-Warriors Prediction & Pick

The Pelicans have more potential this year and more talent than the Warriors. Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, and CJ McCollum are all pieces that can cause issues for the Warriors. However, the Warriors have Steph Curry, who will be the best player on the floor. They are very hard to beat at home. This should be a close game because these teams are similar, but expect the Warriors to win and cover at home in a hard-fought game.

Final Pelicans-Warriors Prediction & Pick: Golden State Warriors -2 (-110)