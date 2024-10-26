ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Pittsburgh Penguins look to break their losing streak as they face the Vancouver Canucks. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Penguins-Canucks prediction and pick.

The Penguins come into the game sitting at 3-4-1 on the year. They have also lost three games in a row. Last time out they faced the Calgary Flames. After being down 1-0 in the first, the Penguins would tie it up in the second. They would take the lead in the third, but the Flames would tie it and force overtime. There, the Penguins would fall in a shootout. Meanwhile, the Canucks are 3-1-2 on the year and have won three straight. Last time out, the Canucks would face the Blackhawks. They used a four-goal first period to build a lead and would go on to win the game 6-3.

Here are the Penguins-Canucks NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Penguins-Canucks Odds

Pittsburgh Penguins: +1.5 (-164)

Moneyline: +146

Vancouver Canucks: -1.5 (+136)

Moneyline: -176

Over: 6.5 (-122)

Under: 6.5 (+100)

How To Watch Penguins vs Canucks

Time: 10:00 PM ET/ 7:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Penguins Could Cover the Spread/Win

The top line for the Penguins is led by Sidney Crosby. Crosby led the team with 94 points last year, having 42 goals and 52 assists last year. Crosby has a goal and six assists on the year so far. Crosby is joined on the top line by Drew O’Connor and Bryan Rust. O’Connor comes in with three goals and an assist on the year. Finally, Bryan Rust was tied for third on the team in points last year, coming away with 28 goals and 28 assists. Rust has two goals and an assist this year.

Meanwhile, Evgeni Malki has led the way this year. Malkin was second on the team in points last year. He has 27 goals and 40 assists. This year, he has two goals and nine assists. Lars Eller has been solid from the third line, with four goals and two assists this year. The Penguins also get strong production from the blue line in Erik Karlsson and Kris Letang. Karlsson had 11 goals and 45 assists last year. So far this year he has a goal and five assists. Letang had 10 goals and 41 assists last year, and he has already scored twice with an assist this year.

Joel Blomqvist is expected to be in goal for the Penguins in this one. He is 2-2-0 on the year with a 3.16 goals-against average. He also has a .908 save percentage on the year. Last time out was a struggle for Blomqvist. He allowed four goals on 38 shots to take the loss to the Hurricanes.

Why the Canucks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Canucks top line is led by Jake Debrush, J.T. Miller, and Brock Boeser. Miller led the way last year for the Canucks, scoring 37 times and having 66 assists, placing him first on the team with 103 points. He has already started strong this year, with three goals and three assists in six games. Boeser is also starting strong. After leading the team with 40 goals last year, he has already had four goals and two assists this year. DeBrusk has four assists on the year.

Meanwhile, the Canucks would like to get more production from their second line. That line is led by Elias Pettersson. Pettersson has just three assists this year. Conor Garland has moved to the second line and has been solid. He has three goals and three assists on the year. Finally, the Canucks get production from the blue line. Quinn Hughes is tied for first on the team in points, having a goal and five assists on the season.

Kevin Lankinen is expected to be in goal for this one. He is 3-0-1 on the year with a 1.70 goals-against average and a .941 save percentage. After shutting out the. Flyers, Lankinen was solid last time out as well. HE stopped 31 of 34 shots, to take the win over the Blackhawks. Still, even with a .912 save percentage, it was his worst start of the year so far.

Final Penguins-Canucks Prediction & Pick

The Canucks come in as the favorite in terms of odds in this early-season NHL showdown. This is for good reason. First, they have been hot as of late, winning three straight. Second, Kevin Lankinen has been the much better goaltender this year. Finally, they are scoring 3.33 goals per game this year, while sitting tenth in the NHL allowing 2.83 goals per game. The Penguins are 31st in the NHL in goals against per game this year. The Canucks should score plenty in this one and get the win.

Final Penguins-Canucks Prediction & Pick: Canucks ML (-176)