The Pittsburgh Penguins look to continue their hot streak as they face the New York Rangers. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Penguins-Rangers prediction and pick.

The Penguins come into the game sitting at 11-12-4 on the year, which is sixth in the Metropolitan Divison. They have won four in a row though. In their last game, they faced the Florida Panthers. The Penguins took the 2-0 lead in the first period, but the Panthers would get one back. In the third period, the Penguins took the 4-1 lead, but the Panthers would score three straight to tie the game. Still, Bryan Rust scored to give the Penguins the win in overtime.

Meanwhile, the Rangers come into the game sitting at 13-10-1 on the year, which is fourth in the Metropolitan Division. They have struggled as of late, losing six of their last seven games. Last time out, they faced the New Jersey Devils. The Devils dominated the game, with two goals in the first period, and then added three more in the second. Jacob Markstrom would stop 39 of 39 shots as the Devils won the game 5-1.

Why the Penguins Could Cover the Spread/Win

The top line for the Penguins is led by Sidney Crosby. Crosby leads the team in points again this year, while being tied for the team lead in assists. He has eight goals and 18 assists this year, with three goals and five assists on the power play. He is joined by Rickard Rakell and Bryan Rust. Rakell comes in with ten goals and six assists on the year, with a goal and two assists on the power play. Rust comes in with eight goals and five assists this year, sitting fifth on the team in points.

Meanwhile, Evgeni Malkin has been solid this year. He has six goals and 18 assists this year with a goal and six assists on the power play. Further, Erik Karlsson has been great from the blue line. He has two goals and 14 assists on the year, with a goal and five assists on the power play. Finally, Michael Bunting has been solid from the third one. He has five goals and five assists on the year.

Alex Nedeljkovic is expected to be in goal for the Penguins in this one. He is 4-4-3 on the year with a 3.31 goals-against average and a .883 save percentage. He is coming off a solid start, giving up just two goals on 32 shots in a win, having his best recent performance. The Penguins will face Igor Shesterkin who is struggling. He is 8-9-1 on the year with a 3.05 goals-against average and a .908 save percentage. He has now lost five straight games. Last time out, he gave up five goals on 28 shots in a loss to the Devils.

Why the Rangers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The top line of the Rangers is led by Artemi Panarin, Vincent Trochek, and Alexis Lafreniere. Panarin leads the team in points and goals this year. He has scored 13 goals and added 16 assists this year. He also has five goals and six assists on the power play this year. Trochek comes in with six goals and six assists on the year while adding a goal and four assists on the power play. Finally, Lafreniere has eight goals and nine assists on the year with two goals on the power play.

The third line is home to Will Cuylle. Cuylle has nine goals and 11 assists on the year, sitting tied for second on the team in points. He is tied with Adam Fox. Fox has not scored yet this year but has 20 assists on the year. He also has nine assists on the power play this year. The second line has Mika Zibanejad. Zibanejad comes in with five goals and 13 assists on the year. He also has a goal and five assists on the power play. Finally, Kaapo Kakko has dealt with injuries but has been solid on the third line, with four goals and nine assists this year.

Final Penguins-Rangers Prediction & Pick

The Rangers come in as heavy favorites in terms of odds, but these are two teams going in different directions. The Penguins are scoring just 2.81 goals per game this year, but have scored 18 goals in the last four games. The Rangers are ninth in the NHL in goals-against per game but have given up 26 goals in their last six games. Take the Penguins to keep it close in this one.

Final Penguins-Rangers Prediction & Pick: Penguins +1.5 (-154)